In the News – Small Business Pandemic Recovery Continues, Employees Happy

Since March – that’s more than 3 months ago now – we’ve dealt with a lot of troubling news for small business (and big business, too).

But it appears we may be seeing some positive changes.

Just this week, we learned of several developments that indicate businesses are ready to get back to work and most importantly, so are employees, including yours.

First, it’s the fact that jobs are coming back. That’s good for workers who worried about their futures. And of course, it’s great news for companies like your small business.

In the latest ADP Small Business Report, small businesses across the country added nearly 1 million jobs to the US economy between May and June. Now, there’s still work to do. At the height of the pandemic, small businesses lost more than 6 million jobs. But for 2 straight months, ADP reports job gains for small business. And that’s certainly good news.

Secondly, there’s a new report from Zoho which shows those employees who are back to work and others waiting to come back are actually happy with the work they do. Zoho found about two-thirds of employees are satisfied with the work they do.

Since the start of the pandemic, some freelancers have lost significant amounts of work. And small businesses that were forced closed may be struggling to get back on their feet. For each, finding a side gig in another field or hiring a freelancer may be the way to slowly rebuild a business.

The pandemic impacted businesses of all sizes across the country. But companies in some cities didn’t bear the brunt of the business shutdown orders as much as others. LendingTree recently analyzed data to see what American cities saw the least negative impact as a result of the pandemic response.

Automation is making a huge impact on small businesses and the workforce as a whole. But salespeople aren’t generally concerned about losing jobs to automation. A recent report on the state of retail sales from Raydiant, a digital signage platform for businesses, found that only 12% of retail sales professionals believe that their jobs will be taken by robots in the coming years.

Office productivity vs. home productivity. Right now, there’s a dilemma facing many employers. Where are your employees at their best? Almost half (45%) of workers say they are more productive working in an office than remotely. The sentiment to work more productively in an office comes at a time when an unprecedented number of employees are working remotely.

If you didn’t complete an application for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan before the previous deadline, you’re in luck. On July 4, President Donald Trump extended the deadline for PPP loan applications for more than another month. The new deadline for PPP loan applications is August 8.

Almost one-third of one country’s workforce is currently suffering from lockdown lethargy. A new survey of UK employees found 34% suffering from a lull in production brought on by weariness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic response. While this survey looked at British employees, we presume the feeling is likely mutual in the US.

Wix.com, a leading website creator, has launched a new innovative website creation platform, Editor X. Editor X is designed to empower web designers, professionals, and agencies to create exceptional websites. The product was previously available as a closed beta program and is now available to the public.

During this time of unprecedented change, communication with your customers is critical. Most businesses will benefit by interacting with their customers more not less. In the process, your customers will have more questions about your service and any issues they face now will be even more time sensitive.

Count Me In, the national non-profit founded to help women entrepreneurs turn micro-businesses into million-dollar enterprises, is undergoing a revival in the wake of COVID-19. Here’s what women business owners should know about the organization, its history, and the opportunities that are currently available.

