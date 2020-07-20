Verizon and Samsung Introduce “Most Affordable” 5G Phone for Business

The Samsung A71 5G UW launched on July 16. Starting at $649, the device is hailed as Verizon’s cheapest 5G smartphone to date.

The A71 5G UW boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED infinity display, Quad Cameras, and a long battery life.

Verizon and Samsung Release Affordable 5G Phone for Small Business

5G – fifth generation – wireless broadband can benefit small businesses in a number of ways. With an incredibly fast connection, 5G can encourage better business communications.

Faster speeds can also help businesses can tasks done quicker. 5G is also built to cater for the escalating connectivity requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT).

For businesses looking to access Verizon’s 5G network, the new smartphone will be one of the most affordable ways to do so.

The Power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband

Users of the Samsung A71 5G UW access the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband Network. Describing the benefits of the A71 5G UW for businesses, Ilya Hemlin, public relations manager at Version, notes:

“This is the phone for businesses looking for an entry point into 5G, especially if they want to equip their entire team.

“Users get the benefits of Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network, including blazing fast downloads and upload speeds, so they can instantly download large files, upload presentations quickly, and collaborate over video in crystal clear quality. It’ll also leverage the reach of Verizon’s low band 5G network coming out later this year,” Hemlin continues.

Business Ready

From one-man bands to 100-plus employee outfits, equipping teams with Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband makes shrewd business sense. With the Samsung A71 5G UW, the business benefits of 5G Ultra-Wideband become affordable.

Essential business procedures and tasks can be conducted with greater speed and efficiency, thereby saving businesses time. For example, large files can be downloaded in a fraction of the time compared to smartphones on 4G networks.

With more teams working from home in the wake of the pandemic, video collaboration has become an essential business tool. Zoom, for example, has seen a 190 million-plus increase in daily users in just three months.

Harnessing the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband, users of the A71 5G UW, can enjoy crystal clear video collaboration. Even with large teams of remote workers, businesses can benefit clear video collaboration.

Compatible with Verzon’s OneTalk solution

With the Samsung A71 5G UW, businesses can also take advantage of Verizon’s OneTalk solution. The feature enables companies to unleash their business phone. Businesses are thereby equipped with the capabilities of traditional phone office systems on their mobile device.

Fast-Charging Battery

With a 4,500mAh fast-charging battery, businesses don’t have to worry about battery-related issues. One such issue might be a user’s phone dying during an important call – hardly conducive with professionality.

Starting at $649, the A71 5G UW offers an affordable entry point for businesses to reap the benefits of the 5G revolution.