10 Tips for Making a Positive First Impression and Building a Strong Brand

Customers’ first impression of your brand can make a major impact on whether they choose to buy from you. Making a good first impression requires lots of work. You need to create valuable content on your blog and social media. You need to build a personal brand. And you may even need to learn about new options for starting a business. Check out the tips below from members of the online small business community to help you make a positive impression.

Make a Great First Impression with These Techniques

You only get one chance to make a good first impression on potential customers. So you need to carefully plan what you want customers to take from their initial interaction with your brand. The techniques in this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin can help your business stand out.

Justify Your Price to Customers

Price is often one of the first things consumers look for when considering your products or services. If you want to charge enough to cover your costs and earn a profit, you need to justify it to customers. Ivana Taylor explains how in this DIY Marketers post.

Make Use of Google “People Cards”

Your personal brand can make a big impact on people’s impression of your business. Many people perform a simple Google search when researching a company or founder. So a new feature called “people cards” may help you make an impression. Learn more in this Search Engine Land post by George Nguyen.

Build a Personal Brand

If you have yet to build much of a brand for yourself online or off, doing so many help your business. In this Biz Epic post, Ivan Widjaya discusses the benefits for building a personal brand.

Use Blogging to Build Your Personal Brand

In fact, blogging is one of the best ways to build a brand for yourself online. For those interested, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media offers thoughts here. You can see more conversation surrounding the post over on BizSugar.

Get in Front of People on Instagram

Instagram can be an effective way to get new eyes on your brand. Once you’ve created an image that can help you make a positive impression, it’s time to get it out to as many people as possible. Learn more in this Social Media Examiner post by Marly Broudie.

Start Microblogging on Instagram

One of the best ways to make a positive impression once you grab attention on Instagram is through captions. In fact, you can basically use Instagram as a microblog to share useful content. Moss Clement of Moss Media elaborates here. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

Learn How Franchising Works

Franchising can be a great way for new entrepreneurs to jump into the business world. But understanding the ins and outs of the business is a must before you get started. Joel Libava of The Franchise King offers some insights here.

Make the Most of Email Marketing

Email is often one of the first methods you use to communicate with customers. If your business is relatively new, the beginner’s guide in this GetResponse post by Irek Klimczak may help.

Launch a Successful Blog

A blog can be a business in and of itself. Or it can be a marketing channel to help you make a good first impression on potential customers. Regardless of your reasons for starting, proper planning is a must. Check out the tips in this Blogging Brute post by Mike Allton for more.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.