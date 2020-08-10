10 Tips to Help Small Businesses Save Time and Improve Quality with Systems

Systems are essential for any successful business. Creating set processes and guidelines can save time and create a consistent experience. Members of the online small business community have created systems for tons of different purposes. Read their tips below.

Build Successful Content Systems

If you plan on creating tons of content for your business, you need systems. These help you save time and keep things consistent across platforms. In this Blogging Brute post, Mike Allton shares an interview with Melanie Deziel. She describes her process and how systems can benefit other content creators.

Create a Facebook Organic Sales Funnels

Sales funnels are systems designed to automate parts of the selling process. By moving customers through funnels, you can increase the chance of them buying quickly. For businesses that use Facebook, check out this Social Media Examiner for tips on using organic sales funnels.

Follow This Guide for Reopening a Local Business

Reopening a local business after COVID-19 closures presents many challenges. The process is likely to look a bit different for every business. But there are a few main steps to include in your plan. When building your system, utilize this guide from David Campbell of Bright Local.

Focus on the Right Type of Engagement

Business systems don’t always have to be about automating simple tasks. You can also make a point to focus personally on the things that matter most. When it comes to engagement, read this Blogging Explained post by Ryan Biddulph for an interesting discussion. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying about the post.

Systemize Writer Onboarding and Brand Guidelines

If you’re going to outsource some of your content marketing, you need systems in place for writers. Brand guidelines and onboarding materials can be invaluable for creating a consistent experience. In this Search Engine Land post and video, George Nguyen dives into the details.

Keep Your Business Running Smoothly with These Processes

There are tons of steps that go into making a business run smoothly. But if you’re just getting started, you just need to focus on the most important things. In this Biz Epic post, Ivan Widjaya outlines five of the most important processes to put in place.

Automate Your Social Media Marketing

Social media can be a huge time waster if you don’t systemize your company’s processes. Luckily, there are tons of tools and resources that can help you use these platforms efficiently. In this post on the Process Street blog, Jane Courtnell offers tools and free checklists for social media marketers.

Attract Your Ideal Social Media Audience with the Right Vibe

Attracting the right audience is an essential component of any social media strategy. There are parts of this process that can be systemized. But there’s also something to be said for finding the right vibe. Jennifer Hanford discusses in this Strella Social Media post. And BizSugar members commented further here.

Address Investor Questions

Meeting with potential investors isn’t necessarily something you can automate. But you can systemize some of your information to help address their questions or concerns. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling shares tips to help you address issues before they arise.

Learn How to Outsource Small Business Work

Outsourcing certain tasks can save small business owners and teams a ton of time. If you’re thinking about taking this step, you first need to learn what’s involved. In this Duct Tape Marketing post and podcast, John Jantsch offers tips and an interview with Nathan Hirsch of OutsourceSchool.

