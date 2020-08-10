10 Ways to Tailor Your Marketing Strategy to Your Business

Every business’s marketing strategy looks a bit different. So you need to carefully consider what options are best suited for your products, services, and customers. Then you can create a strategy that’s completely tailored to your business. To do this more effectively, check out the tips below from members of the online small business community.

Find Your Target Audience

If you want your marketing efforts to be successful, you need to know who you’re marketing to. That’s why outlining your exact target audience is so essential. Neil Patel discusses the concept and offers tips in this blog post.

Structure Your Local SEO Strategy for Your Business

Every local business operates in a different market and with different potential customers. So your marketing strategy needs to fit with your specific niche. In this Search Engine Watch post, Christian Carere provides tips for tailoring your efforts to your local business.

Manage Your Online Reputation

No matter your business niche, a positive reputation is essential. So you need to take steps to manage what is shared about your company online. Julie Weishaar of New Horizons 123 offers thoughts here. And the BizSugar community discussed further here.

Inject Humor Into Your Local Marketing

Humor can be an effective way to make your marketing efforts really stand out. Every business’s sense of humor is different. So it’s important to tailor your tone to your specific business. This Bright Local post by Dan Fries features tips for doing just that.

Find the Ecommerce Platform That’s Best for Your Business

If you sell products online, an ecommerce platform can make it easy to set up your shop. But there are tons of different options out there. To find the one that’s right for your needs, read this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Answer These Questions for Your Customers

Even though every business is different, all must answer certain basic questions for their customers. In this Duct Tape Marketing post, John Jantsch goes over some of these questions. And he discusses why they’re so essential for today’s businesses.

Build the Perfect Product Roadmap

When you’re creating new products for your business, you need a plan. Every product roadmap may look a bit different. But with the processes and examples in this Process Street post, you can build one that’s tailored to your business.

Consider Ditching Your Niche

A clear niche can set your business apart from others in your industry. But this doesn’t mean that your company can never branch out. In this UpCity post, Hannah Joslin discusses ditching business niches and how you can do it gracefully.

Choose Whether or Not to Use Twitter

Every business must choose the social platforms that are most relevant to their target customers. Twitter is one of the most popular options. But it’s not a must for every company. In this post, Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging goes over the pros and cons. Then members of the BizSugar community commented here.

Boost LinkedIn Engagement with New Features and Sneaky Techniques

LinkedIn can be especially beneficial for businesses that target a B2B audience. But there are tons of different ways to use the platform. If you want to tailor it to your business, check out this TopRank Marketing post by Nick Nelson for tips.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.