AccountingGo Launches Service to Connect Small Business with Affordable Accounting Services

Now there’s a free directory of affordable accounting and advisory firms for small business struggling with costs and the pandemic.

AccountingGo just launched in Houston and 12 other US cities. The service lists firms that are less than three years old since these tend to cost less.

AccountingGo Launches in US for Small Businesses

David Maly is a company spokesperson. Small Business Trends contacted him to find out how this service works.

“Let’s say you own a small manufacturing company in LA. You applied for a loan to grow your business,” he writes. “You think: ‘Maybe I should find a young accounting firm. Maybe they’ll be more accessible and give me a price cut. The question is where to go to find them. Now you have a solution: AccountingGo’.”

More Important With the Pandemic

He goes on to say accountants have become more important with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Still, It’s hard to find one that fits a small business’ needs and budget.

“To ensure their quality, AccountingGo requires that the listed firms be owned at least partially by a CPA,” Maly writes in a press release.

The company also categorizes the services to make it easier for small businesses to pick the ones they need. For example, a small manufacturing firm can select audit and the subcategory manufacturing. There’s also a section to plug-in the revenue. That narrows down a business’ choices.

Drill Down Deeper

Need to drill down a little deeper? There is another option.

Maly explains, “If you want to find a more experienced firm, there is a link to our affiliate, Accounting in a Box. This is a network of seasoned and selective accounting and advisory firms. They go through a vetting process and commit to certain standards.”

There’s another angle that should interest small business. AccountingGo is a great place for these smaller accounting firms to market. They get a chance to reach new customers and highlight what they have to offer. Best of all for these newer companies, the services free of charge.

Maly says the company is looking forward.

“The response to AccountingGo has been very positive from both accounting communities and members of the public,” he writes. “The directory is expanding quickly, currently featuring more than a dozen U.S. cities. We hope to be in every major city in the U.S. by the end of the year.

He says the new service is growing rapidly already with new locations being added every week.

“There is no charge for listing on the site and we don’t endorse any firm. This is simply a service to better our communities,” Maly says.

Current cities listed on AccountingGo include: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, , Houston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle, Sacramento and Portland (Ore.).

