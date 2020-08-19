LifeVault Debuts Mobile Secure Information Cloud Storage Service

More of our personal, financial and business documents are or can be digitized. Keeping this information in a secure cloud storage environment and making it accessible from anywhere is the goal of LifeVault.

The company just launched its info storing app so you can securely house and organize your most important information. According to LifeVault, safeguarding essential life documents in one secure place has many benefits.

This also applies to small business owners with many different sets of documents. The ability to retrieve the information you need quickly and effectively has great value. Whether your physical documents are lost, stolen or destroyed the digital copies will always be available to you. And as digital documents become the norm, it is more important than ever to ensure you have this information stored in a safe, accessible and reliable location.

LifeVault Mobile Cloud Storage

In a statement, Michael Cole, co-founder and CEO of LifeVault, says he wants people to be ready for any situation. Adding, the service will give customers, “… A mobile hub to securely hold crucial information that can be accessed at a moment’s notice. Whether buying a house, at the doctor’s office or when traveling with the family. We want users to feel confident, protected and empowered that all of their important documents are with them and can be accessed when needed most,”

Even though there are cloud storage tools and password managers, they can be disorderly and complicated. LifeVault wants to simplify the storage of your most valuable data with fun and easy to follow UI.

With a series of bite-size packs, the platform walks you through the different aspects of your life such as events and situations. And with each pack, you have the option of saving whatever corresponds to the pack. So, when you want to look for a specific document, you just look under the pack and it will be there for you to view or download.

Best of all, the company is making the process fun so you can easily remember what each pack contains. For example, the “Oh #&%! My Wallet” pack recommends scanning your driver’s license, debit and credit cards. The “Roof On Fire” suggests safe combinations, alarm company, auto and home insurance, and more. And when you are traveling the “Mid-Trip Crisis” is for your passports, alarm codes, home and travel insurance.

The UI continues to suggest another pack until all of your information is safely stored in a manageable way.

Security

One of the biggest concerns people have when it comes to digital storage is security. LiveVault uses the same level of encryption as the military. Before the data is stored in the server, it uses two-factor authentication and data encryption with AES-256. And if you want additional security, you have the option of adding a passphrase to further encrypt your data with a unique code that only you will ever know.

Availability

LifeVault is now available for free at the App Store. It requires iOS 13.0 or later and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.