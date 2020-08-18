For a business to thrive it needs to have a continuous and rewarding relationship with its customers. And this is why customer service is so important, it helps you keep your customers. Reading these customer service books will teach you how to improve your customer service from industry experts no matter how great it is.

Acquiring new skills from books about customer service is more important than ever in this customer-centric era. Running a business in a digital ecosystem means delivering exceptional customer service and experience. And the more know-how you have, the better you can deliver on the expectations of today’s consumers.

Here are the top 10 customer service books that will help you perfect your customer support and show you a new way you might’ve not thought of to improve the relationship with your customers.

Best Customer Service Books