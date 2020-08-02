Content Freshness Usefulness Elevate and Friday Forward provide inspiration, ideas and motivation to build yourself and your business.

When all else fails, look within yourself for answers and inspiration.

Here are two books from author Robert Glazer that will help. Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others and Friday Forward: Inspiration and Motivation to End Your Week Stronger Than It Started.

Meet Robert Glazer

Robert Glazer is the founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners, a global marketing agency. He is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for helping individuals and organizations build their capacity to elevate.

One of the things he’s most proud of is having Acceleration Partners listed as Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice awards two years in a row. The company was also awarded Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Culture and many more corporate culture awards.

He’s a regular columnist for Forbes and Entrepreneur magazines.

His weekly newsletter “Friday Forward” reaches more than 200,000 subscribers and served as the inspiration for both of these books.

Elevate is Well Designed and Easy to Read

I received a hardcover copy of Elevate a few months ago and have been using it as a sort of coffee-table book. I pick it up and read a few pages when I need a mental jump start.

It measures 5.5 x 7.5 inches and is perfectly sized to slip into a bag to take along on a trip. The internal pages are nothing short of sleek, well designed, colorful and really easy to read. Kudos for that.

All of these physical details make it a pleasure to read and easily reflect on the content and that’s the point.

Unlock Your Success With Elevate

The Purpose of Elevate is to help you create harmony inside yourself first, so that you can then create a home and work environment of success.

Glazer believes that leaders who elevate themselves, and others will see the greatest success.

Build Capacity in Four Core Areas

At the core of Elevate is the concept of building capacity in four areas; spiritual, intellectual, physical and emotional. I love how he compares each of these capacities to a beach ball with four chambers. As you fill each chamber up with gas, you expand that chamber. Fill each chamber evenly, and you get maximum momentum. Focus on any one chamber and your ball will not roll in the desired direction.

Elevate is full of real truths that inspire you to examine yourself and make the changes that will elevate you.

Grab Quick Bites of Inspiration From Friday Forward

As I mentioned, Glazer’s weekly newsletter, “Friday Forward” provided the groundwork for Elevate. So, it only made sense to expand the readership and curate the best and most inspirational newsletters and put them into a single book.

Friday Forward is a Great Companion Book to Elevate

Like peanut butter and chocolate, you can read and enjoy these books on their own. But they are far tastier together.

The Friday Forward essays are organized by the four capacities that Glazer explained in Elevate. There are thirteen short essays in each section. So, you’re bound to find something inspiring.

How to Read Friday Forward

Glazer started his Friday Forward newsletter as a daily discipline and practice and he recommends that you do the same.

But Glazer doesn’t just want you to read and meditate, he wants you to take action and enroll the people around you into a similar practice.

Sound uncomfortable? Probably. And Glazer is counting on that. He says “Our world is increasingly constructed to prevent that push. An alarming number of our kids are growing up with ‘snowplow parenting,’ parents who believe their role is to remove or mitigate obstacles.” But it’s the challenges that make us strong and this is exactly what the essays in Friday Forward are designed to do.

Conclusion

When your world feels like it’s spinning out of control, your best course of action is to take a step back and take a look inside. Both Elevate and Friday Forward offer the perfect opportunity to create a daily practice of reflection, inspiration and transformation.