Joshua Sophy Named Editor, Small Business Trends

Experienced journalist, editor and publisher Joshua Sophy has been named Editor of Small Business Trends. He previously held the roles of writer and subsequently Assistant Editor at Small Business Trends.

In his role, Joshua is responsible for the daily publishing operations for Small Business Trends, bringing news, advice and insights to small business owners. A key part of his role is to help business owners and entrepreneurs stay aware of important recent developments that could affect them and their businesses.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Small Business Trends team,” Sophy said. “I have worked in various newspaper and journalism roles and find this to be a rewarding career. This opportunity enables me to continue my professional growth, work with some extremely talented people, and serve small business owners by informing them in a balanced way about issues of the day. I can think of no better place to be than with Small Business Trends.”

“We’re delighted to have Joshua with us,” said Anita Campbell, founder and publisher of Small Business Trends. “His skills and background as a journalist, editor and publisher are a huge benefit to our publication. He brings expertise to enable Small Business Trends to deepen our news coverage of small business issues, and conduct probing interviews with business leaders.”

Adds Small Business Trends Executive Editor, Shawn Hessinger, “This promotion is a reflection of Joshua’s importance to our company mission. Joshua has been instrumental in managing balanced coverage, recruiting journalists and vetted experts, and advancing our operations. Joshua initially joined us as a freelance writer and has earned increased responsibility.”

Joshua oversees the delivery of all content to the site. He leads a global editorial team located in the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Joshua attended Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania as a communications major. He started in news and journalism as a sports reporter, eventually going on to cover local news before publishing his own local newspaper.

About Small Business Trends

Small Business Trends is an award-winning online publication featuring advice, news and resources for small businesses of up to 100 employees. Along with its sister site, BizSugar.com and various outlets, it reaches a highly targeted audience of over 3,000,000 small business owners, stakeholders and entrepreneurs each month. Founded and bootstrapped by noted small business expert Anita Campbell, Small Business Trends has been publishing continuously for the past 17 years and is one of the largest independently-owned news sites dedicated to small business. The site’s mission is “small business success … delivered daily.” The site can be found at: https://smallbiztrends.com.