Less Than 8% of Job Seekers Want a Fully Remote Work Environment

Remote working has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite its growing prevalence, research shows less than 8% of job seekers want to work in a fully remote environment.

This was the finding of a survey composed by iHire, a leading career-orientated platform. iHire’s ‘2020 State of Online Recruiting’ report found that just 7.6% of job seekers want to work solely remotely.

Few Job Seekers Want a Fully Remote Work Environment

The survey interviewed 3,184 job seekers and employers across the US in May and June. Respondents came from 56 industries in ten sectors. Almost 40% of recipients said they were open to any office environment, whether it is remote, in-office or flexible. This suggests job seekers are so keen to get back to work, they are willing to work in any environment.

Just 2.5% admitted an indication to work remotely on a job ad was an important feature of a job ad.

Knowing What Candidates are Prioritizing

The findings of iHire’s research is important to small business owners as it shows what job seekers are prioritizing. Knowing what candidates are looking puts employers in a better position to attract the right talent. This is especially in the current climate as businesses are having to go that extra mile to navigate challenging times.

Further recruitment challenges are forecast to be in the pipeline for employers as lay-offs escalate, and candidates flood the jobs market.

As iHire’s report notes: “These survey findings point to employers’ ongoing struggle with finding qualified, relevant candidates in their industry. This challenge will only become prominent as professionals laid off during the pandemic re-enter the job market in droves and flood inboxes with applications. At the same time, there is still much uncertainty surrounding the economy and labor market – increasing the importance of strategic online recruiting.”

The Need to Communicate with Candidates

18.8% of job seekers said failing to hear back from employers following an application or interview was their leading challenge. This statistic highlights the importance of employers communicating with candidates. At the very least, businesses should let applicants know their status with a position. Such communication shows diligence and appreciation on an employer’s behalf. Feeling valued and respected through communication will make candidates likelier to engage with and recommend a company.

Promote Flexibility in Job Ads

While less than 8% want to work fully remotely, 42.2% of jobs seekers sought a flexible working environment. Businesses would therefore be wise to offer and promote flexible working arrangements in job advertisements. Offering both in-office and work from home options is likelier to attract a wider pool of talent.

Try an Industry-Specific Approach

This year’s iHire report showed a 4.4% increase in candidates using industry-specific jobs boards to search for jobs. This finding could prove valuable for employers, as by using industry-specific platforms may help them find the right candidate faster.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created turbulent times for small businesses of all industries. These challenging times will not disappear overnight. It’s, therefore, more important than ever that employers adhere to job seekers’ demands to attract and retain the best talent.