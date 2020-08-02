New Demandforce Mobile App Gives Small Business Communications On the Go

Demandforce has launched its mobile app that provides businesses more access to client communication tools and marketing automation features. It lets users easily manage and run their business from anywhere with instant mobile access to valuable information. This includes those of clients, schedules, appointment requests, and two-way text conversations.

The mobile app integrates with Demandforce’s platform making it easy to communicate with clients on the go. Demandforce’s free app allows businesses to receive important push notifications of appointment requests, texts from clients to their business numbers. In addition, it allows users to view and reply to those inquiries directly in the app.

“This launch is the culmination of our goal to keep businesses connected with clients from anywhere at any time, which has become especially important during this critical period,” said Hugh Mahoney, Senior Director of Product Management at Demandforce.

Demandforce Mobile App

Demandforce offers business solutions to automate front office tasks, streamline customer communications, and boost online reputation.

The app automatically syncs to your practice management system. In return giving you all the information and tools, you need to seamlessly manage your business right from your smartphone. Users of Demandforce working in the medical, veterinary, automotive, lifestyle and other sectors achieve complete integration via mobile phones. The mobile app is free for all Demandforce users and can be downloaded on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Features of the Application

the application allows you to review calendar appointments, confirm and reschedule appointments, view appointment history and send secure messages. In addition, you can receive push notifications for new appointment requests, confirmations and two-way text messages. It also allows you to text back and forth with clients from their business number

The application is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant to guarantee your confidential information is secure.

The application offers you the flexibility to customizable email and text templates. everything from the design and text can be customized to your needs. You can set up recall messaging campaigns through email or text to automatically bring back

lost clients and re-engage current clients. A big selling point is Demandforce can integrate with your existing scheduling software and sends appointment reminders out like clockwork. When a client confirms an appointment, a confirmation is written back to your management system so you can see everything in one place.

Effective Communication

Effective business communication is essential for the success and growth of your business. Unlike everyday communications, business communication is has an objective or goal. Its goals could be as simple as scheduling appointments for offering new services to them. It is also an indication your business values your customers’ inputs.

Having an effective customer communication is a hallmark of a successful business. It means there are channels where customers can candidly comment on the quality of the service and expect results. It is a great way to build lasting relations with customers. Many studies point to higher levels of customer satisfaction resulting in an increase in revenue and customer retention.

Besides communicating effectively with customers, the channels you use in communications are equally important. As such businesses need to adjust their communication efforts to the customers’ habits and mobile-first preferences.

In the era of digital transformation, businesses need to adopt new technologies to improve their customer engagements. Emails and notice boards are now outdated communications solutions which are not enough anymore. Today, new software solutions are helping businesses improve their external business communications.

A key solution is to look at enhanced communications via mobile. Today the ubiquitous cellphone is everywhere and is literally an extended part of the body. With them, you can quickly and effectively engage with your customers. You can use them to tap into customer interest and communicate product launches, new services, promotional offers, improved features and discounted rates. Invest in a mobile app that helps enhance your engagement with your clientele.