12 Best Painting Franchises

The market for painting businesses in the U.S is worth $37 billion! There are plenty of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to build solid businesses offering interior and/or exterior painting services. This service is always in demand for homeowners and businesses around the country. So it can provide a steady source of income and the opportunity to be your own boss.

For those new entrepreneurs who don’t want to start from scratch, purchasing a painting franchise may be the way to go. Even if you are an entrepreneur with a lot of experience, franchises are a great investment. This allows you to start off with an established brand and get support from a business that knows the industry. There are plenty of painting franchises that offer various services and benefits. So finding the right opportunity for you requires learning about all of the available options.

Best Painting Franchise Opportunities

Here are 12 painting franchise opportunities to consider:

1. CertaPro Painters

CertaPro Painters offers a large, growing paint franchise. The yellow vans and uniforms bring in recognizable branding elements. And the company offers a proven path to success through established systems. The fee for the franchises is $57,500. And the total upfront costs range from $133,250 to $169,500.

2. Five Star Painting

Five Star Painting is part of the thriving home services industry. The company promotes a values-based approach and offers individualized support to its franchises. It’s part of the Neighborly family of brands, which provides plenty of cross-promotional opportunities for franchises. The initial fee for the franchises is $45,000. And startup costs range from $74,700 to $184,250.

3. 360 Painting

360 Painting offers flexible business opportunities for franchises. You receive support throughout every step of your business ownership journey. But you can also personalize the experience to your needs and the needs of your community. It’s also part of Premium Service Brands, a network of home services franchises. So you can benefit from the presence of partner businesses in your community. You’ll pay a $60,000 franchise fee to get started. And initial costs range from $76,655 to $123,700.

4. Fresh Coat

Fresh Coat offers low cost, home-based franchises for those who want to break into the growing home services business. The company brings a proven marketing system and offers a few different revenue streams for franchises. They offer both interior and exterior painting for homes and businesses, along with staining, power washing, and prep work. The fee for the franchises is $44,900. And initial costs range from $53,945 to $76,845.

5. Color World Housepainting

Color World Housepainting has been in the painting industry since 1997. The company offers multiple home services to help franchises increase profitability. These include power washing, gutter installation, drywall repair, carpentry work, and even holiday light services. This can help franchisees continue earning income throughout every season. This also provides flexibility for those who love trying new things. And some franchises even recoup their low initial investment after just a year. The fee for the franchises is $49,500. And the initial investment ranges from $83,910 to $166,850.

6. Wow Day 1 Painting

Wow Day 1 Painting is brought to you by the same team that launched 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchises. So they’ve brought their proven systems to the painting industry. This includes back end systems, tried and true marketing, and a community of successful founders. The company’s differentiating factor is the ability to complete painting jobs in just a day. This can appeal to busy and practical-minded homeowners who want to avoid the headaches of lengthy home improvement projects. The franchise fee ranges from $32,000 to $56,000. And startup costs begin at $67,000 and go up to $129,500.

7. America’s Color Consultants

America’s Color Consultants isn’t a traditional painting franchise. Instead, it’s a paint consulting business that helps both homeowners and businesses find the best colors for their spaces. As such, it’s ideal for those who want to minimize the time commitment of owning a business or enjoy flexible scheduling. As a home-based business, startup costs are low. The fee for the franchises is $10,000. And the total initial costs range from $13,135 to $43,100.

8. Klappenberger & Son

Klappenberger & Son started as a family-owned painting and home improvement business. They also provide handyman services like electrical work, remodeling, and bathroom fixture installation. So this opportunity is best for those who enjoy working on different projects. The company provides six weeks of training along with bookkeeping, call center, and CRM support. They also lower royalty fees the longer their franchises stick around. The initial fee is $47,000 or $40,000 for veterans. And the startup investment ranges from $77,725 to $119,455.

9. Lime Painting

Lime Painting provides painting, coatings, and surface restorations for custom properties. As such, its customers are generally in the luxury market, which leaves lots of room for profits. They work with both homes and businesses. So the target market can lead to lots of opportunities for franchisees. However, franchises also need to be equipped to offer multiple services to customers. They even have access to tools like virtual reality consultations to better serve property owners. The company looks for community-driven, values-based franchises to partner with. There’s a $50,000 fee. And initial costs range from $90,000 to $129,700.

10. Painter1

Painter1 is truly invested in the success of its painting franchises. Each franchisee actually owns a portion of the company. And they offer royalty rates that decline through the years to reward those who stick with the brand. The company specializes in luxury residential painting services at budget prices. They also offer powerful software and CRM systems to help with the operational side of things. The fee for the franchises is $49,500. And initial costs for new franchises range from $58,910 to $121,520.

11. Protect Painters

ProTect Painters is one of the biggest residential painting franchises in the U.S. It’s part of the Neighborly network of brands. So new painting franchises get access to tons of expertise and partnerships with other home services brands. The company offers both interior and exterior services for residential customers. But they also provide prep work like drywall prep to help with the whole project. The fee for new painting franchises is $39,900. And startup costs range from $99,000 to $136,150.

How Much is a Painting Franchise?

A painting franchise costs between $13,000 and $185,000. Most fall somewhere between $50,000 and $125,000. The exact costs depend on your location, the type of franchise you want to start, and the equipment you need. For example, a franchise where you simply consult with local homeowners on color choices is likely to cost the least. However, companies that offer painting and surface restoration can be a bit more since extra equipment is needed.

How Profitable is a Painting Franchise?

Paint franchises can be very profitable for those who offer the right services in the right market. For example, a painting company that offers services for custom homes is only going to be profitable in an area with lots of high-end properties. But a company that offers budget services can be profitable in other areas, provided they can keep costs low. Many painting franchises are home-based, which keeps expenses manageable. Overall, painting franchises can expect to start earning about 40% in gross profits once those initial expenses are covered. But exact numbers vary greatly.

How do You Start a Painting Business?

Starting a new painting franchise can be complex. You need to invest heavily in market research, technology, and equipment. That’s why many aspiring owners turn to franchises. A franchisor handles things like back end processes, marketing, and branding. Then you can attach yourself to an established brand and get your operations off the ground faster.