Upcoming Zoho Webinar Tackles Graphic Design

In the third installment of the free Zoho Educational Webinar series, the Elements of Design is the topic.

The first webinar was “Setting up Your Website” followed by “Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice.”

Once you have your site along with the story and voice of your brand, design is extremely important to convey the message. If your site doesn’t have the right visual hierarchy, color scheme, and fonts it will take away from your message.

A site with great design will positively impact how your audience is going to perceive your brand. If the impression is positive, they will stay on your site and learn more about your brand. And if it is not, they will click on to another site.

There are two more webinars after this one, so keep following the series to learn more about improving your digital presence.

You can attend the Elements of Design webinar on Wednesday, September 9, from 1-1:45 p.m. EST.

Click the red button and register now.

Educational Webinar: Setting up Your Website

August 26, 2020, Online

Learn the basics of choosing and registering a domain name. We’ll also go over web hosting options so you can decide what’s best for your business.

Educational Webinar: Establishing Your Brand Story

September 2, 2020, Online

Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty.

Educational Webinar: Elements of Website Design

September 9, 2020, Online

Join us to learn about fonts, color schemes, and gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy.

Educational Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads

September 16, 2020, Online

Learn best practices for optimizing webforms and CTAs in order to maximize the number of visitor conversions on their site.

Getting Started with Zoho One

September 23, 2020, Online

In this presentation, we will walk through an overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business.

Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA

October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

