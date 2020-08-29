Zoho One Showcased at Upcoming Webinar

As part of the final Educational Webinar series, Zoho is going to showcase Zoho One and show you how you can use it to optimize your digital presence.
Zoho One for Every Business Need is going to be held on September 23, 2020, from 1- 2 p.m. EDST.
The previous webinars tackled Setting Up Your Website, Establishing Your Brand Story and Elements of Website Design, and Converting Visitors to Leads: Web Forms, CTAs (Call to Actions)
Together these free webinars are intended to provide a basic understanding of getting online. Whether you are trying to create your first eCommerce site or blog, you will know how to get started.
With Zoho One, you can take this knowledge and use the more than 40 applications in the suite to run your online business. This includes applications to grow sales, market your business, do your accounting, communicate with teammates and customers, and much more.
Click the red button and register now to attend Zoho One for Every Business Need.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Educational Webinar: Establishing Your Brand Story
September 2, 2020, Online
Learn how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty.
Educational Webinar: Elements of Website Design
September 9, 2020, Online
Join us to learn about fonts, color schemes, and gain a basic understanding of visual hierarchy.
Educational Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads
September 16, 2020, Online
Learn best practices for optimizing webforms and CTAs in order to maximize the number of visitor conversions on their site.
Getting Started with Zoho One
September 23, 2020, Online
In this presentation, we will walk through an overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business.
Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA
October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA
Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.
LinkUpConferenceShow
November 12, 2020, Online
LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.
Image: Zoho