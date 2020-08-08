Learn to Give Your Brand a Voice at Upcoming Zoho Event

The second Zoho Educational Webinar is titled, Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice. This is part of a series of free webinars designed to provide users with some key tools for today’s digital ecosystem.

The first one, which will take place on August 26 starting from 1-1:45 p.m. EST, is about Domain and Web Hosting. The follow up will teach you how to find, incorporate, and use your brand’s voice throughout your website.

According to Zoho, the goal is to increase website traffic, improve customer engagement, and drive brand loyalty. As you learn more skills from each session, you will have fundamental knowledge about getting your business online and growing your brand.

The good news is there are more resources than ever to establish the story of your brand and get your voice out there. With some basic knowledge and of course hard work you can launch your own digital presence and thrive.

Establishing Your Brand Story and Voice is going to take place on September 20 starting from 1-1:45 p.m. EST.

