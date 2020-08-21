In the News – Hulu Launches Advertising Platform for Small Businesses

A small business needs a hefty advertising budget if it has aspirations of marketing itself on television. Those TV commercials aren’t cheap, after all.

But TV isn’t the same as it once was but that’s a good thing for small businesses. And the popular streaming TV service Hulu is creating opportunities for small businesses to advertise on its platform.

This week, Hulu launched the Creative Partner program and its mission is to get small businesses advertising on its streaming service. You can read more about that program in our report from earlier this week: Hulu Helping Small Businesses Advertise on Streaming TV.

And you can catch up on all the other big news for small businesses in our weekly roundup of headlines below.

Small Business News Roundup – August 21, 2020

Amazon Prime Day is being rescheduled to the fourth quarter from its usual July date due to the pandemic. A date for Amazon Prime Day 2020 hasn’t been formally announced just yet, so that means there’s still time fo get ready for the day if you’re a small business seller on Amazon.

It’s never been easier to upgrade your business to include “contactless” transactions. Adobe Spark has released a comprehensive guide that covers everything small business owners and marketers need to implement QR (that square block of black and white symbols that is programmed to carry your info) and other touchless technologies.

There was an encouraging rebound for small business loan approval rates for banks and non-bank lenders during July. This is according to the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index released recently. The approval rates show an increase of 0.3% in the approval percentage for small business loan applications at big banks.

Nearly eight in ten small businesses have received aid from the federal government since the coronavirus pandemic began, but only a small percentage have sought help from local sources, including family or friends. A recent study by LendingTree analyzed results of the U.S.

Simplex Financials, specialists in technology to help small businesses overcome financial hurdles, has announced the acquisition of Elevate Financial Training. Elevate Financial Training is a leading provider of financial training courses centered on improving businesses’ cash flow and profitably.

More of our personal, financial and business documents are or can be digitized. Keeping this information in a secure cloud storage environment and making it accessible from anywhere is the goal of LifeVault. The company just launched its info storing app so you can securely house and organize your most important information.

Remote working has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite its growing prevalence, research shows less than 8% of job seekers want to work in a fully remote environment. This was the finding of a survey composed by iHire, a leading career-orientated platform. iHire’s ‘2020 State of Online Recruiting’ report found that just 7.

You’re thinking about buying a monitoring app to boost your employees’ productivity. But do you know some of your employees already think you’re having a monitoring app to track their activities? According to the latest survey from Clutch, 21% of respondents believe that their companies use employee monitoring software to track their activities.

A new report reveals a quarter of small businesses have concerns about the government shutting down their activities again. Over 7,700 small business owners were polled for Alignable’s State of Small Business Report for August. Nearly half a million responses were logged.