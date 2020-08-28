In The News – TikTok Offers $100 in Ad Credits While Awaiting its Fate in the U.S.

The fate of TikTok remains up in the air as the company awaits a U.S. buyer ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump. In the mean time, the company announced a $100 million program to give small businesses already advertising on the platform ad credits.

Whether this is a PR move or just sign of the times with the global pandemic, if you are a small business using TikTok take advantage of the ad credits. t’s an especially attractive offer if your company has a young audience. The 100 plus million active monthly users in the U.S. are highly engaged. No matter what happens to TikTok, it is a great platform to get your brand recognized now.

Currently, TikTok has around 800 million users around the world. If the U.S. operation is purchased by an American company, it will continue to provide a strong marketing channel for small businesses.

You can read TikTok Commits $100 Million in Ad Credits to Small Business to learn more. At the same time, take a look at the posts for the past week on SBT.

Small Business News Roundup – August 28, 2020

Franchising is a special way of structuring a business relationship. For those who find the idea of owning their own business intriguing, but prefer a model to follow, a franchise may be just the ticket. One of the main attractions of a franchise is that it’s really a blueprint — a blueprint for a business. The word “blueprint” has several dictionary definitions.

A franchise agreement is a legally-binding contract between the parties to a franchise relationship. In order to take ownership of a franchise as the franchisee, you sign a franchise agreement. A franchise agreement protects both sides. It protects you as the franchisee and also protects the franchisor brand. When buying a franchise you will be making a large financial investment.

Small business owners rely on business lines of credit for short-term money needs. A business line of credit is similar to a credit card in the sense that you are approved for a maximum credit limit. You can borrow and withdraw funds as you need them, up to the limit. You are charged interest only on the amount you withdraw.

The number of human resources pros using eSignature technology now as compared to earlier this year is astounding. In fact, a new survey of the critical members of every small business team finds that use of eSignature technology has risen … now, get this … an incredible 2,530%! That figure compares the first and second quarters of 2020.

TikTok, the leading platform for short-form mobile videos, has launched a new TikTok Back to Business program. In it, the company is offering $100 million in ad credits for small businesses advertising on the site. The platform provides businesses with the tools to tap into the creativity and potential of the TikTok community.

The launch of NordLocker’s cloud storage add-on comes as more people are working remotely because of the lockdown restrictions. A secure, reliable and readily accessible cloud storage solution is extremely important with teams now working around the world.

Almost a third of (30%) of entrepreneurs are now willing to take more risks. 44% are not intending to return to a conventional “nine to five” job. These were the findings of newly released data by Printify, a print on demand drop shipping company. Printify surveyed over 5,000 members of their global customer base.

The top women entrepreneurs and female founders in the U.S. are doing well, but there is a considerable gap from top to bottom. But there is an even bigger gap between what male and female founders receive in funding. According to PitchBook, in 2019 only 2.8% of the companies founded solely by women secured the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US.

Failure is unavoidable in business. So it’s important to look at failures and challenges in a productive way. This allows you to move forward with new perspective. Members of the online small business community have done this countless times. Find their tips and insights below. Tackle Failure from the Right Angle Failure is a natural part of running a business.

According to Money Crashers, 90 million Americans use payment apps. But its new survey reveals 52% of the respondents are not concerned about payment app security. This translates to millions of people not taking the necessary precautions to protect their transactions and personal data.