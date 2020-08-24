Top 10 Social Media Books

Although media marketing books can help you understand the objectives of outreach and engagement, social media can be a different beast altogether. You need to specifically get social media books to understand and master this landscape.

This is because the marketing communications landscape has seen an evolutionary change over the years. Gone are the days where businesses relied on traditional media for their outreach. We are in an age where memes, viral marketing, influencers, likes and shares dominate the marketing lingo.

The way social media content is planned, produced, consumed and distributed has significantly changed. That is why you will need books about social media in your reading list. Our list of the best social media marketing books will help you better understand what it is all about and how to use it for the success of your business.

Top 10 Books on Social Media