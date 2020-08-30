The Shift from Fiverr Helps Get Small Brick and Mortar Stores Online Quickly

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Fiverr, the online marketplace for freelance services, has introduced a new feature named “The Shift”. The new innovative feature is a talent matching service and resource hub. It is designed to help small businesses achieve an effective digital transformation and enhance their online presence.

The Shift Talent Matching Service from Fiverr

The current health crisis has had a huge impact on small businesses, particularly bricks and mortar stores. As more consumers do their shopping online, it’s more important than ever small businesses have an active presence online.

Effective Digital Transformation

The Shift platform is specifically aimed at bricks and mortar stores that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The resource hub assists these businesses in effective and efficient digital transformation.

Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr, commented on how The Shift will help small businesses achieve online goals.

“As a company that has served the needs of small businesses for over ten years, we are in a unique position to help. Regardless of their industry, size or budget, our platform has the services and the talent they need to ensure their digital presence is just as authentic and distinct as their offline brand.

“Our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to come out on the other side of this pandemic better and stronger,” said Arnon.

Build a Website with an Experienced Web Designer

Building a website is one of the easiest and most necessary ways to achieve an online presence. One tool available in The Shift is a website developer matching service. The service connects a small business with a web design specialist freelancer. Matching the small business with a talented web designer, will put the business on the path to owning a professional website.

Digital Marketing

A fabulous new website isn’t much good if nobody can find it. As well as assistance in web design, The Shift provides small businesses with the tools they will need to market their business online.

The resource hub includes a step-by-step guide in digital marketing. The guide covers Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media marketing, SEM, email marketing, and more.

E-Commerce

For entrepreneurs launching an e-commerce business for the first time, The Shift provides invaluable information. Fiverr’s 5-step e-commerce checklist will help businesses reach online success, and fast. The checklist covers information on building a website, creating great online content, and highlighting products. It also looks at how to optimize a site for SEO and performance, and ways to promote an online business.

Making the Difference Between Small Business Success and Failure

During times of unprecedented disruption, being active online can mean the difference between small business success and failure.

Fiverr’s new resource hub is focused on helping freelancers navigate these testing times via an authentic online presence. By mastering digital marketing, small businesses can emerge stronger and more successful than ever.