TikTok, the leading platform for short-form mobile videos, has launched a new TikTok Back to Business program. In it, the company is offering $100 million in ad credits for small businesses advertising on the site.

The platform provides businesses with the tools to tap into the creativity and potential of the TikTok community. With the right tools at their disposal, businesses can optimize their marketing campaigns on TikTok.

TikTok Back to Business Ad Credit Program

Small businesses that are eligible for the ad credit program can claim a one-time ad credit worth $300. The ad credits must be used by December 31, 2020. Any additional spending will be matched 1-to-1 by TikTok with ad credit. The credit can be up to $2,000 per business.

Tapping into the TikTok Community

The business community has been severely affected by Covid-19. TikTok has around 800 million users worldwide. The TikTok app has been downloaded by over 2 billion times. Tapping into the TikTok community could be invaluable in helping small businesses recover for the damaging impact of the pandemic.

TikTok for Business enables small businesses to unleash their creative side through a suite of creative tools. There is no limit on what a business is making or selling to be able to use the new platform.

In a statement, Blake Chandlee, Vice President, Global Business Solutions at TikTok, describes the benefits of engaging in TikTok.

“TikTok’s immersive, short-form videos give businesses a platform to participate and engage with a community known for its creativity, ingenuity, and joy,” said Chandlee.

“As our marketing solutions scale and evolve, we’re continuously building for the future and aiming to meet the growing needs of our partners. We’re excited to continue supporting our community by providing the tools and resources for SMB owners to navigate these challenging times,” Chandlee added.

Creative Tools and Performance Targeting

The platform is integrated with creative tools to enable marketers to embrace creativity and authenticity.

With intelligent performance targeting capabilities, TikTok for Business is designed to help businesses get discovered by new engaged audiences.

Flexible Budgets

The TikTok Ads Manager means businesses can set up an account quickly on TikTok, accommodating for every level of expertise.

The Ads Manager can be used with flexible budgets. This flexibility enables businesses to adjust their spending at any time.

Business Accounts

TikTok is also launching a Business Accounts feature, which provides businesses with additional tools. The tools are customized to a business’s unique needs in relation to audience engagement and performance analysis.

From “get to know us” introductory videos, to workspace tours, the opportunities for video creation on Tiktok are endless. Through inspiring video content, TikTok provides a wealth of opportunities for small businesses to reach and engage with audiences.

The new TikTok for Business platform is designed to help small businesses optimize the creative prospects of video publishing. By doing so, TikTok is helping small businesses recover and grow in the wake of immense disruption.

READ MORE: