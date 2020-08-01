Tips for Laying a Strong Foundation as a New Business Owner

Small businesses are more likely to last if they have a strong foundation. As an entrepreneur, it’s your responsibility to set up these systems and processes early on. But you may not know where to start. Luckily, members of the online small business community can provide guidance. Check out their top tips for new entrepreneurs below.

Make a Mission Statement for Your Content Marketing

What exactly are you trying to achieve with your content marketing? If you’re not sure, you may need to craft a mission statement. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Jodi Harris goes over how this task can give you some clarity and examines how to make one.

Grow Your Blog by Learning from Other Bloggers

Blogs can be incredibly powerful tools for businesses. But if you want to maximize your impact, you need to learn from those who are already doing it successfully. This post by Jasmine Watts of Miss Millennia Magazine explores why learning from other bloggers is so beneficial.

Create Professional Looking Marketing Videos

Video marketing is becoming a must for businesses across industries. But your videos will only have an amazing impact if they look professional. To achieve this goal, check out the tips in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor.

Use These Tools to Stay Productive

Productivity is essential for business owners at every stage. But those who are new to the business world may not know what tools are best suited to their working style. In this post, Ciara Conlon offers suggestions. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Actively Seek Quality Reviews

Reviews provide social proof for a business. But if your business doesn’t have any yet, it may seem tough to get new customers to leave their feedback. This UpCity post by Jason Randall includes commentary about how businesses should actively seek out quality reviews.

Check Out These Small Business Software Tools

Successfully running a business requires tons of different software tools. If you’re just getting started, finding the right options may seem overwhelming. But Renee Johnson lays out some of the most essential in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Learn the Basics of Google Analytics

Google Analytics is an essential tool for any business owner that wants to understand their web traffic. If you’re new to the tool, start by getting a feel for all the various features. This Search Engine Journal post by Anna Crowe includes a rundown of the basics.

Consider These Buying and Selling Apps

If you want to sell products for your business, mobile apps can help you reach relevant buyers. But you need to find the right options for your specific products and market. In this post from The Work at Home Woman blog, Courtney Stitch lists some of the most popular ones.

Consider Factoring for Small Biz Financing

Brand new small businesses don’t usually have a ton of options for getting loans. However, factoring provides one option that may help. Erik Emanuelli explores the concept in this BizSmallBiz post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Start a Business for Less than $1,000

Starting a brand new business doesn’t have to be expensive. There are certain industries and types of businesses that can be downright affordable. In this Crowdspring post, Ashlee Brayfield goes over six businesses you can start for less than $1,000.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.