Zoho Webinar Focuses on Using Your Digital Brand to Convert Sales Leads

The step-by-step free webinars Zoho is offering are designed to give you a basic knowledge base about your digital brand.

The lessons started with Setting Up Your Website, followed by Establishing Your Brand Story and Elements of Website Design.

Next up is Converting Visitors to Leads: Web Forms, CTAs (Call to Actions), and Other Tools. Together these webinars will teach you what you need to know to get your digital commerce up and running.

With this particular lesson, you will learn best practices for optimizing web forms and CTAs in order to maximize the number of visitor conversions on your site. The beauty of these courses is they will teach you exactly what you need to know. And with the information you gain from them, you will have a better understanding of what else you need to learn.

Remember this Zoho Educational Webinar, as well as all the other ones, are completely free. The first less begins on August 26, so you still have time to get ready and register for all of them.

Converting Visitors to Leads: Web Forms, CTAs, and Other Tools will take place on September 16, 2020, from 1- 2 p.m. EST.

Click the red button and register now.

Register Now

