10 Tips for Making a Quick Impact with a Brand New Business

The early days of running a business can be both exciting and overwhelming. You need to consider everything from marketing to permits. And you may even be juggling these things while working another job. To make the biggest possible impact with your new business, see what experienced members of the online small business community have to say.

Get Your Startup Up and Running While Working a Paying Job

There’s value to sticking with a steady job in the early days of starting a business. However, it can seem overwhelming to juggle both roles. Read this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling for keys to handling this situation.

Use These Conversion Driven Tactics to Get Your First Customer

Getting that first customer can be a major win for any new business. So how can you achieve this major goal? There’s some data that can help. Jayson Bagio details 17 effective tactics in this post on the Right Mix Marketing blog.

Invest in the Right Marketing Channels

Every business needs to figure out their own mix of marketing channels. The ones that work for others in your industry may not work for you. But understanding the options is key. In this post, Adam Connell goes over the top channels to consider. And BizSugar members shared thoughts here.

Get More Work Done in Less Time

Whether you’re jumping into a new business or sticking with a side job, you need to be efficient. Time management is key during this time. So you may need processes to get more done in less time. Check out this Process Street post by Jane Courtnell for more.

Improve Facebook Stories and Video Ads

If you use Facebook for marketing, you want your efforts to be as effective as possible. Facebook itself sometimes offers tips for users. If you utilize stories or video ads, the tips in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson may be of interest.

Make Your Email Smarter, Faster, and Better

Most businesses use email in their marketing strategy. But you don’t want to waste time on this method, especially when you’re first getting started. This Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch includes tips to make your emails more effective and efficient.

Rank a Page for Multiple Keywords

A quality SEO strategy is essential for any new business that wants to get found online. But some businesses may want to rank for multiple keywords at once. Learn how to do this by reading this 3Bug Media post and watching the accompanying video.

Choose the Right Images for Your Website

Quality images can be the key to making an immediate impact when people visit your website. But the wrong images come with downsides. To make the most of your image selection, read this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying about the post here.

Get More Sales Appointment

Before you can make tons of sales in your business, you need to book those appointments. This may seem tough for new business owners without existing networks. But the tips in this DIY Marketers can help you make the most of your connections.

Learn About Small Business Licenses and Permits

Most small businesses need some licenses and/or permits to get started legally. But knowing which ones to apply for can be tricky. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet offers her expertise in this post.

