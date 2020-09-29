Amazon Promoting Small Business Sellers with $10 Prime Day Credit

Amazon has launched a new initiative designed to promote small business sellers. Prime members who purchase $10 in products from a small business selling on Amazon will earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

The promotion is taking place between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020. Consumers can shop for eligible products from a range of categories, including home and kitchen, jewelry, books, grocery, and more. The $10 credit can be redeemed on Prime Day. Prime Day takes place at 12.00am (PT), October 13, 2020 to 11.59pm (PT), October 14, 2020.

Buy from Small Businesses on Amazon to Earn Prime Day Credit

For small businesses, selling on Amazon can be a lucrative move. Research shows small business owners are 2.5 times likelier to register 25%-plus growth than those not selling in Amazon stores. 34% of small businesses selling on Amazon have witnessed 25% – 50% of growth. This compares to 15% of businesses that don’t sell on Amazon which have matched this amount of growth.

Success of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is cited as a date small businesses selling on Amazon can’t afford to ignore. This annual event delivers two days of special savings for Prime members. Consumers enjoy free delivery and other unmissable deals.

This year, consumers will be treated to a $10 credit for purchasing products off small business sellers.

In 2018, small business sellers tallied more than $1 billion in sales on Amazon Prime Day. In 2019 that number was even higher.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ecommerce sales have been through the roof. Subsequently, this year’s Prime Day is poised to be bigger than ever.

Preparing for Prime Day

To prepare for Prime Day and optimize sales small business merchants should use product listings carefully. Ahead of the promotion prior to Prime Day starting September 28, sellers should revamp product titles and descriptions. Merchants should prioritize ensuring their brand voice comes through on product pages. Consequently, they will be in a better position to make the most of the Amazon small business promotion.