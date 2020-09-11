Veteran-Owned Battle Bars Honor Local Patriot Heroes with Every Purchase

September 11, now known as Patriot Day, is a time to remember one of our nation’s worst tragedies and honor our nation’s veterans and first responders.

Americans are reminded to never forget the events of 9/11/01 and one company that’s never forgotten is Battle Bars.

Honoring military veterans and first responders is something Battle Bars does every day.

Battle Bars are 14 unique protein bars, all non-GMO and most are gluten free. The protein bars help people gain muscle and maintain energy.

Battle Bars Aims to Make a Difference

The veteran-owned business donates generously to its core charity, Operation Enduring Warrior. OEW is a veteran-founded nonprofit which honors, empowers and motivates our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans. OEW accomplishes those goals through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

“We have a great mission, and that’s to make a difference and do some good in the world,” said Alex Witt, Battle Bars CEO and partner. “I’m a veteran, and have close ties to many veterans – and have lost a lot of friends.”

Witt came on board with Battle Bars during the summer of 2019. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq. He has an ownership stake in multiple businesses and donates regularly to military and first responder charitable organizations.

Witt is also the founder of 10.40.10 Fitness, which is a military and first responder themed gym. The 10.40.10 numbers come from the formula for a good workout – warm up for 10 minutes, work out for 40, then take 10 minutes to cool down, relax and meditate.

“I wanted to help out a veteran-owned business,” Witt said. “There are many veteran-owned businesses and they are proof that a veteran can transition, and get into great business opportunities.”

Co-founder Ian Sparks is Chief Operating Officer. Sparks served in the U.S. Army with tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. In 2018 he and his brother Colin founded Battle Bars.

Colin Sparks has a B.A. in International Business from Palm Beach Atlantic University (2014). Sparks is Chief Marketing Officer.

What are Battle Bars?

There are 14 products with a wide range of flavors, including blueberry, strawberry, cookies and cream, chocolate, peanut butter and more. The ingredients are handcrafted and there are no artificial sweeteners.

All production is in the United States. The company is based in Riviera Beach, Florida.

How the Company Honors America’s Heroes

Battle Bars started a unique program to honor American heroes. Customers can submit stories of people they believe are heroes to the company. Battle Bars selects the best stories and creates an insert that’s included in every Battle Bars package.

You can learn more about the program as well as read up on some of the heroes the company has already honored and nominate your own hero by visiting the company website.

You can become a retailer of Battle Bars. Although the brand is new, it is seeing strong and steady growth.

With the Battle Bars wholesale program, buyers will benefit from great profit margins, continued sales support, free shipping and low order minimums. Battle Bars are an additional revenue stream for a business.

“Our goal is to be in every gym in America,” Witt said. “I really enjoy working with people in gyms.”

“Once you have helped one person change their life – losing weight, getting in shape – it changes your life too,” he said. “It’s the best feeling.”

Veteran-owned Small Businesses

The US Small Business Administration estimates there are more than 2.5 million small businesses owned by military veterans. Military veterans often bring a unique skill set and experience to running a small business. And there are numerous resources available to help military vets get started running their own companies and funding options available to get them off the ground and to help grow those business.

