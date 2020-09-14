30 Best Fake Plants for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Plants can bring color, texture, and life to an office. But many busy professionals don’t have the time or energy to take care of them. That’s where a fake plant can really come in handy. There are tons of different varieties, styles, and sizes you can get what will work in nearly any office or home office setting.

Best Faux Plants

If you’re thinking about adding fake plants to your office, here are some of the best artificial options to consider.

1. Velener Mini Potted Plastic Fake Green Plant

This green plastic plant is perfect for placing on a desk. It’s 7 inches in diameter and comes with a gray paper pulp pot that offers a classic look.

2. Variety Set of Fake Succulent Plants

This product comes in sets of three, five, or six. They have realistic details and texture to add some greenery to any desk. The pots are 2.5 inches in diameter and look like cement.

3. BESAMENATURE 30 Inch Little Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

Those looking for a slightly larger plant may opt for this faux fiddle leaf fig. This type of tree is very trendy at the moment. It measures 30 inches tall and comes in a modern white planter with wooden supports.

4. Veryhome Fake Succulent Plants Artificial Faux Succulents

These fake succulents come in a set of four. Each one is small, measuring about 3 inches in diameter. They can add a bit of color to your desk. Or you could even arrange them all in one pot or terrarium.

5. Artificial Plant Fake Plant Wall Lawn

If you want to make a real statement with fake plants, this one takes up an entire wall. It could be perfect for those who want to add extra privacy. Measuring 40 by 60 centimeters, it includes various colors and textures.

6. CEWOR 2pcs Artificial Hanging Plants

If you want plants to hang around your office, consider this two-piece set. They look like ivy and are made of fabric. Each one also has an iron wire hanger that can attach to your wall or ceiling.

7. Pampas Grass (3 stems)

Pampas grass is a trendy and low maintenance option for those who want to add the look of plants to an office. This product includes three stems that are about 3.5 feet long and a cream color.

8. Nearly Natural 6585 Dracaena Decorative Silk Plant

This silk plant is made to look like a dracaena. The silk even makes it feel real to the touch. The pot can rest on the floor. Or you could even place it in a decorative basket or planter.

9. Plants+ Artificial Fake Faux Indoor House Desk Office for Decoration

This set of three fake plants comes in a topiary style. They are in 5-inch white pots. But each plant comes in a different color to bring some variety into the office.

10. Fopamtri Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Plant 43″ Fake Tropical Palm Tree

Those who like a tropical style in their office may like this monstera. It’s 43 inches tall with a plain black pot. So it can easily go on the floor and make a statement near your desk.

11. MyGift Artificial String of Pearls Plants in White Ceramic Wall-Hanging Planters

This set of two string of pearl hanging planters mount directly to the wall. They come in white ceramic planters that suit a modern or eclectic style. And each one is about 4 inches wide.

12. Nearly Natural, Green 4855 35in. Sansevieria with Black Planter

This sansevieria plant measures 7 inches wide and comes in a plain black planter. It’s 35 inches tall. So it can make a statement on your desk or be placed on a small platform on the floor.

13. MyGift Set of 3 Artificial Plants, Faux Tabletop Greenery w/Clear Glass Pots

This set of three fake plants comes in clear glass containers for a sophisticated look. Each one is made of plastic and the pots measure about 6 inches square.

14. Artificial Palm Tree Paradise Palm

This paradise palm tree rests on the floor and adds a tropical vibe to an office. This one measures 24 inches tall and it comes in a basket planter for some natural texture.

15. Artificial Hanging Plant 180 Leaves

This hanging plant includes just a bundle of leaves so you can customize it with the planter of your choice. There are various styles available, like pothos, English ivy, and watermelon leaves.

16. Kurrajong Farmhouse 7.5″ x 4.5″ Artificial Plant in Concrete Cement Pot

This succulent serves as a small desk accent at 4.5 inches in diameter. The planter is the real statement. It’s made of gray and white concrete and has an artistic pattern.

17. LIVILAN Artificial Lavender Flowers Bundle

If you want to add some color to your office space, consider this faux bundle of lavender. It’s made of silk and comes in three different colors: pink, purple, and light green. The set has twelve pieces that measure about 15 inches long.

18. Silk Hydrangea Bouquet – Choose Your Color

If you want some colorful flowers in your office, consider this silk hydrangea bouquet. It comes in several colors including blue, purple, yellow, orange, and white. You can place them in the vase or planter of your choice.

19. Faux Eucalyptus Plants in Rustic Rectangular Wood Planter Box Artificial Eucalyptus Greenery Arrangement

For a rustic look, this faux eucalyptus comes in a wooden planter box perfect for a desktop or windowsill. It measures just over 8 inches across and comes in a dusty green color.

20. Tiny Dish Garden-Artificial Succulents

This set of fake succulents includes a few different plants. It includes blue, purple, and green shades and a variety of textures to complement any desktop.

21. Hampton Squares Artificial Plants Set of 3

This set of three faux plants can either be set on your desk or hung on a wall. It comes with a wooden base that can attach to a rope for hanging. The plants are made to mimic the look of eucalyptus and rosemary.

22. Vickerman 4-Feet Artificial Natural Ficus Bush with Dark Green Leaves in Decorative Rattan Basket

This ficus bush is made of silk and plastic to make it look like a real tree. It is four feet tall. So you’ll probably place it on the floor around your desk. And it comes in a rattan basket for a natural look.

23. VOSTOR Mini Potted Fake Plants 3 Pcs, Rose Gold Office Decor for Desk

This set of three fake succulents comes in rose gold pots. They’re perfect for feminine decor or special gifts. You can set them on a desk and even display special messages.

24. Bonsai Plastic Simulation Tree Desktop Ornaments Pot Decorative Fake Flowers

To bring some color and texture to your office or home, consider these plastic bonsai trees. They come in various colors and plain white pots so they really pop.

25. Homemaxs Fake Plants Mini Artificial Plants Potted 4 Pack Topiary Shrubs

These topiary shrubs come in a set of four. With green, white, pink, and purple, they allow you to add plenty of color and texture to your desk. And the fake planters are rounded imitation stone.

26. HOMESEASONS LED Lighted Artificial Phalaenopsis Orchid Arrangement with 9 Lights

This faux orchid is perfect for those who want flowers at their desk. It includes a white flower with nine LED lights. It’s 21 inches tall and has a simple on/off switch.

27. Air plant Orbs, Faux Tillandsia

If you like the look of air plants but don’t want to take care of them, these fake versions look pretty real. You need your own containers. But they can sit on your desk or windowsill whether in your home or office.

28. ELYSIANZE Mini Artificial Plant in White Ceramic Pot

This potted topiary is made of plastic and comes in a wide array of colors, including green, white, yellow, pink, and purple. The pot is rounded and made of white ceramic.

29. MONMOB Giraffe Potted Plant Artificial Plants

This fake plant imitates a succulent and comes in a ceramic planter shaped like a giraffe. It measures 8 centimeters across and is perfect for those who want a cute conversation piece.

30. VINGLI 6Ft Fake Westeria Flower Tree

This tree imitates a westeria flower, including both green and purple leaves. It is 6 feet tall to make a major statement in any office.

Are fake plants tacky?

Fake plants can be tacky, but if you get the best one with the highest quality, they can look just like their real-life counterparts, and last for much longer. Here are some tips on buying ones that will brighten your office or home every day:

Choose the right materials: Plastic is best for plants with a waxy finish, like aloe and succulents. Silk may be better for those with larger textured leaves.

Plastic is best for plants with a waxy finish, like aloe and succulents. Silk may be better for those with larger textured leaves. Choose a real looking base: A planter that looks empty or is full of fake plastic is a dead giveaway. Fill it with rocks or dirt to get a more realistic look.

A planter that looks empty or is full of fake plastic is a dead giveaway. Fill it with rocks or dirt to get a more realistic look. Prioritize close plants: If you’re going to get just a few fake plants, prioritize those on your desk or in places where clients may see them up close. Floor plants or those that hang on a back wall can be a bit cheaper and not look real.

Where is the best place to buy fake plants?

The best place to buy fake plants depends on what you’re looking for. Here are some spots to check out:

Amazon – Amazon has a huge variety of options, from large trees to small succulents. They tend to have fairly affordable products with simple planters.

– Amazon has a huge variety of options, from large trees to small succulents. They tend to have fairly affordable products with simple planters. Etsy – Etsy offers faux plants in a creative way. Their selection is full of flower stems and succulents that can look real.

– Etsy offers faux plants in a creative way. Their selection is full of flower stems and succulents that can look real. Target – Target specializes in trendy looking plants, including things like fiddle leaf figs and aloe plants. Their planters tend to be modern and decorative.

– Target specializes in trendy looking plants, including things like fiddle leaf figs and aloe plants. Their planters tend to be modern and decorative. Pottery Barn – Pottery Barn specializes in minimalist plant styles, from fake grass to trees.

– Pottery Barn specializes in minimalist plant styles, from fake grass to trees. Wayfair – Wayfair offers a huge variety. This is one of the best places for deals on larger plants for the home or office.

How do I clean fake plants?

Like real plants, fake plants can gather dust. When it’s time to clean them, use a microfiber duster or a damp cloth. Go over each of the leaves to remove dust.