Tips and Tools for Great Business Names

Branding experts and marketers stress the important of having a unique business name. A business name is the foundation for advertising to get new customers.

What Should I Name My Business?

Choose a business name that will connect with your brand and of course make sure the name is available. Short and simple is best for business name ideas.

How Do I Name My Small Business?

Consider your target audience when choosing a business name. It should be used as a domain name and in an email address too. Brainstorming with employees is a good way to get name ideas for your business.

Using dictionary words can get you started and make sure you pick the right business name or brand names.

What Are Some Business Name Examples?

Cisco is a good example of a great business name. It’s a short form for San Francisco. Acronyms are great too. Like AOL or the BBC. Remember, any ideas for names of your business can be blended together. Check with name availability and available domain too.

How Do I Create a Business Name?

Some entrepreneurs struggle when generating names. Find a relevant, memorable, and available brand name for your business and check name availability. If your first choice is unavailable, don’t be afraid to choose a different name.

See these tips to create the perfect business name.

A business name generator automates the process and sometimes checks for name availability too. When searching for a name for your business, these tools can help.

Use them to find brand name ideas for specific niches. For example, you can search for craft business names. Just enter keywords related to your industry to create your business name.

You can use what’s generated or add your own spin for the perfect business name. Then check your state’s business registry to be sure someone else isn’t already using it.

Of course, any good ideas for a brand name need to be trademarked. However, registering a company or business name can be tricky.

Business Name Generators for Small Businesses

Here’s a list of business name generator tools:

1. Business Name Generator

Business Name Generator (BNG) has good features and helps find good business name ideas. Start by adding relevant keywords. You can add more than one industry. In this case, the search is for a new trendy floral shop that also specializes in wedding flowers. You can also filter searches based on your industry, specify if you want one word or two in your business name, and even add special features like rhyming.

2. Shopify

For ecommerce businesses with a website, Shopify offers an online tool to generate business name ideas for a company or brand name. The tool provides name ideas that are available as domains. You can even use generators that are specialized for individual industries, like those for boutiques or fashion lines. The Shopify name generator will let you see domain availability right away.

The query search allows you to generate 10 optional domain names with more extension names to choose from. Though the site encourages you to create a Shopify shop with the domain name they’ve suggested, you could also go elsewhere to purchase the web address.

3. Oberlo

With Oberlo’s name generator, you enter a single keyword and then get your brand name and business name ideas. It also makes sure they aren’t already taken. It’s free to use, and allows you to quickly register a domain for your top choice once you make a decision and determine name availability for your business.

Oberlo also allows you to enter variations of words into the search bar prompting additional results. Once you’ve decided which name you like, be sure to set up a domain as soon as possible to make sure you have domain availability.

4. Namelix

Namelix uses AI to generate brand name and business name ideas that are easily branded and short. If you’re always on the lookout for a new brand name for a product or campaign, this tool will even learn your preferences over time so it can give you personalized suggestions.

Namelix allows you to include multiple keywords to search for domain availability for your business making sure they aren’t already taken. It also includes exclusions. Namelix’s User Interface (UI) provides great aesthetics and maximum responsiveness.

5. Wordlab

Wordlab is less of a naming generator than the other tools on the list and more of a forum instead. To use it, you simply sign up for a free account and create a post with information about your business. Then members of the community will help you create business name ideas that best suit your needs.

Worldlab seems more fun than functional. Instead of returning a list of multiple names for your business, you just get one.

6. Panabee

Panabee lets you search company names, domains, social media handles, and app names. Since the tool takes all of these things into account, you’re more likely to end up with a business name idea that you can easily brand across platforms.

In addition to checking domain availability, it will tell you how much they cost as well. It allows you to also choose a different extension from the dropdown menu. Panabee works with GoDaddy and offers excellent first-year domain name registration pricing as well. The downside here is that clicking through to social media networks takes you away from the site.

7. BizNameWiz

The BizNameWiz business name generator lets you enter multiple keywords related to your business then immediately get hundreds of business name ideas and determine domain availability.

Once you find a company name you like, you can click it to find domain availability for that name right on the platform. This is to make sure the name isn’t already taken.

8. Anadea

Anadea’s business name ideas generator is perfect for businesses and app developers. You can specify whether you want the name to be available as a domain or in the app store so you can find something that’s actually usable.

Once you choose a domain, you’ll be prompted to get a quote for the domain and website building service. Anadea also offers custom web design and app names for your business needs.

9. Novanym

With the Novanym business name generator, you can access tons of available business names that are already branded, so you can save time and money when launching your business. You can either enter keywords to generate personalized suggestions or browse by industry or category to find inspiration. Novanym says it offers .com domains, hassle free domain transfer and other perks.

Your name comes with a choice of logo designs thus providing you with a one stop shop for your business name and brand.

10. Namesmith

The Namesmith business name generator offers a tool that finds domain availability options for your new venture. Enter a few keywords and then specify the type of domain you’re looking for to come up with a list of suggestions. To make a selection just scroll through the list, and ‘star’ the ones that stand out to you.

The Namesmith search will yield results based on different search types. These include search by language, top-level domains, and various word blends you might find appealing. For example, search by rhymes, prefixes and suffixes, modified spelling of your chosen keyword(s) plus a few other options.

The options from your search query include exact match names, blends, and other combinations. Namesmith even provides suggestions based on common misspellings and word reversals.

11. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a bookkeeping tool that also offers a free name generator. Start by choosing your industry. Then you can enter a few keywords to generate some suggestions that are specific to your type of business.

Once a few business name ideas come up and you select one, the name you selected will appear on a new page for you to look at. FreshBooks also provides a tool for creating your logo in addition to providing you with a business name.

12. GoDaddy

As one of the biggest names in web domains, GoDaddy is also well equipped to help you create a brand. The generator is pretty similar to other options. However, since it’s on GoDaddy, you can easily work through the domain registry process on the same platform.

The GoDaddy tool comes with a simple tool to navigate and plenty of customization options.

13. NameStation

NameStation offers a keyword based generator that you can use to find business names and domains. Namestation also offers suggestions from its community through contests if you opt out of the names the algorithms generates.

Its community of over 1 million registered users have conducted almost 8,000 name contests so far. The downside is the free version shows limited results and doesn’t filter out taken domains.

14. Squadhelp

Squadhelp offers different options for naming businesses. You can use the corporation name generator to automatically come up with suggestions. However, you can also use the tool’s community of professionals to bounce ideas off of.

With a 100,000 plus community of creatives you can hold a contest in addition to the AI support. This could make Squadhelp an ideal candidate for finding the name of your business.

15. Dot-O-Mator

Dot-O-Mator turns business naming into a sort of game. You can enter keywords or categories, then select types of words or phrases that you like and see what the tool comes up with when it combines those two options.

The intuitive process of naming allows you to easily identify your selections and help you settle on a final choice for your business.

16. DomainWheel

DomainWheel is designed to help businesses find names that can double as domains. Enter keywords and your choice of extensions to see an extensive list of options. You can also go right from the generator to a domain registrar to jump on reserving your company’s name as a website.

Each search comes with a number of combinations, putting together a list of original names that are meant to fit your site’s needs, and can display up to 15 domain extensions (.com, .org, .net, .biz, .info and others). A helpful feature here is that the tool only shows results that are available for purchase. If you’re still undecided, scroll to pick from a list of rhyming suggestions and keywords that have a better potential for your site.

DomainWheel comes with an algorithm that helps to pick your related topics and comes with creative suggestions. It helps you to select extensions that you would like to include in a search. You also get plenty of domain name and customization help.

17. Naming.net

Naming.net works for naming things like product lines or promotions. You simply add a keyword, then the prefixes or phrases you may want to combine it with, along with preferences like number of syllables and whether or not you want to register it as a domain.

You can also add rhymes, Latin or Greek roots, and other words for variations. This business name generator also gives you some naming tips to read including naming advice and 10 things to consider when naming your domain, product, or business.

18. Namemesh

Namemesh specializes in helping entrepreneurs come up with unique company name ideas and domain by combining key words and phrases. For example, they can help you get creative with domain extensions to fit your business name into a site in a very interesting way.

After you enter your keywords, the NameMesh page divides your query into several categories such as common, similar, new, and fun, to help you find the right domain for your needs. It also comes with a checkbox to hide registered names as well as social media availability.

This comes with multiple categories to narrow your search and choice of domain registrar to get the best possible deal. The premium section comes with lots of filter options, such as extension, registrar, registered/non-registered, and maximum character count, which helps you narrow your options.

19. Within The Flow

Within The Flow offers generators for both business names and slogan ideas. You can use it to gain a ton of inspiration for picking your company name. It’s a standard keyword system, but all the names are available on the company’s platform so you can quickly set up an ecommerce solution.

Within The Flow comes with three simple steps — search, choose and launch — to make your search easy and convenient. It also has a robust support for ecommerce, drop shipping and social media marketing ideas as well.

20. Nameboy

Nameboy’s corporation name generator lets you enter one or two keywords. It also connects with Bluehost to let you set up your new site. The features allow you to search a domain name with two keywords. You also have full control in regards to removing or adding hyphens. Nameboy also provides you with a list of domain names for resale.

If you need help coming up with a domain name from scratch, Nameboy can help as well. All you have to do is type in one or two keywords and the platform provides a whole host of company name suggestions in seconds.