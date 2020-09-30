30 Best Candle Business Stores on Etsy

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Americans spend more than $3 billion on candles each year. This means that candle making can be a profitable endeavor for those interested in starting a business.

In fact, some entrepreneurs can earn a decent living by making them right in their own homes. You can then sell them at local craft fairs or retail stores. Or you can get started quickly using marketplace sites like Etsy.

Candle Businesses on Etsy

If you want to start a business around candle making, from home or elsewhere, it’s time to gather some inspiration from other sellers. These candle businesses have made a name for themselves on Etsy.

1. Frostbeard

Frostbeard is full of soy candles made for book lovers. Scents include unique options like Sherlock Study and Oxford Library. Owners Roxie and Tom Lubanovic started the business selling ceramics back in 2012. But they eventually shifted to candles after Roxie was unable to find bookish products elsewhere online.

2. 2 Sisters Candle Co.

The 2 Sisters Candle Co is a business that sells soy candles in various scents, like pumpkin black raspberry vanilla, ocean, and cinnamon stick. And the company is run by — you guessed it: two sisters.

Lynda Holden and her twin sister Laura started and run the business together while also babysitting their grandkids.

Holden told Small Business Trends, “We started making candles for ourselves and to give as gifts. When our local animal shelter (in Texas) had an auction, we made a bunch of candles to sell to profit the animal shelter. We sold all the candles and kept getting requests to make more. Whaala!”

3. Grand Candles

Grand Candles keeps their shop relatively simple. The candle making business features soy wax in a single sized jar. Scents include combinations like coconut + lime and lilac + rose.

4. Baum Designs

Baum Designs sells candles along with other gift items like signs and coasters. The candle you buy can be personalized. And many offer a dose of humor. For example, one reads “light when [name] farts.”

5. OUU Shop

OUU Shop offers soy candles and other personalized favors like honey jars and wax melts. Products include a minimalist design. But some sets can also be personalized, like adding a couple’s names and wedding date to use as favors for guests.

6. New Moon Beginnings

New Moon Beginnings offers candles, crystals, incense, jewelry, and similar items in its business. The candles are infused with crystals to provide a beautiful look and unique energy.

The Canary’s Nest offers soy candles and wax melts made in South Georgia. The candle making business offers classic scents as well as seasonal options. For example, in the fall, the shop features products like apple cider donuts and pecan pumpkin.

8. Modern Forestry

Modern Forestry specializes in mason jar candles and wax melts. The business has a generally rustic feel with cedar wicks and designs inspired by the forest. Scents include things like maple bourbon and honeysuckle.

9. Sandy Land Studio

Sandy Land Studio offers soy candles, soaps, and bath salts. The candles in this business are sold in glass jars and tealights. They include scents like magnolia and sandalwood and come in a variety of colors.

10. Mia’s Co.

Mia’s Co. shop features the tagline, “a candle for every memory.” Scents include classics like grapefruit and lavender. And each jar is numbered and comes with a modern design.

11. Mind Your Own Beeswax LLC

Mind Your Own Beeswax sells — you guessed it: beeswax candles. The candle making business sells candles in sets like their self-care package. They also offer wholesale orders if you want to start selling candles in your business.

12. Anchored Northwest

Anchored Northwest sells rustic candles with wood wicks and unique containers. The business doesn’t just sell candles on Etsy. They also have wholesale accounts with various retailers, selling candles in more than 300 locations around the U.S. and Canada.

Owners Brian and Megan offered the following tips to prospective candle sellers, “We have worked countless hours over the past 2 years, but found that photography is key. Never be afraid to give away a product for free or in exchange for exposure. And finally…develop a wholesale business that will get you in front of many different boutiques, gift shops, et. Abound and Faire are great places to start.

They added, “Be sure your product is different from everyone else’s. For us, wood wicks and our fun, unique candle names have set us apart. Not to mention our widely popular and rarely seen Rustic Vintage container.”

13. Get a Whiff Co.

Get a Whiff Co. offers wood wick candles that come with a rustic design. Many include fairly masculine or woodsy fragrances like tobacco & honey and leather & smoke.

14. Cesarah’s Creations

Cesarah’s Creations offers soy candles with a unique twist. Each comes in a glass jar. But in addition to the soy and wick, they include extras accents. For example, the pumpkin spice candle includes small pieces of cinnamon stick, herbs, and crystals.

15. Mainely Candles

Mainely Candles specializes in soy wax candles from Maine. The candle making business is mainly full of seasonal scents like Maine Maple Sunday and Autumn Harvest.

16. Bluewine Studio

Bluewine Studio’s candles go beyond the simple glass jars or containers. Some are shaped into molds like seashells. Others contain little decorations like cereal pieces in the shop’s cereal scented candles.

17. Embers and Roots

Embers and Roots offers ethical soy candles in amber glass jars. Each one can come with a personalized message, like those for birthdays or weddings.

18. Bees Light Candles

Bees Light Candles offers beeswax candles. The product line includes pillar candles, tealights, and those shaped into unique items like pinecones.

19. Alder and Loam

Alder and Loam offers soy candles with minimalist designs. Scents include simple options like rose, woods, and lavender.

20. Cosmic Moon Sisters

Cosmic Moon Sisters specializes in candles with a magical twist. Some include galaxy colors. Others come in apothecary jars. And some are even infused with flowers.

21. Always Rich Creations

Always Rich Creations offers soy candles in various collections, from Key West delight to fresh linen. The candles are colorful as well as scented.

22. Wax on Fire

Wax on Fire offers soy wax candles with a humorous twist. Some also include messages for special occasions, like weddings and birthdays. For example, some include “will you be my bridesmaid?” messages.

23. Wildflower By Anna

Wildflower By Anna includes an array of sustainable products, including candles, skincare products, and soap. The candle making business owner simply creates products she’d like to see on store shelves.

She told Small Business Trends, “I have always been on the lookout for sustainable products but they were often too expensive so I took upon myself to research and create the types of products I love, that are sustainable, beautiful and affordable and I’ve been overwhelmed by how they’ve been received by customers.”

24. Craft Aromas

Craft Aromas offers soy candles inspired by nature. They include wood wicks and frosted glass jars. The product line includes scents like lavender nightshade and heirloom pumpkin.

25. Ordinary Day Studio

Ordinary Day Studio has candles inspired by mood and art. The product line includes options like amber sandalwood tobacco and Kentucky bourbon. Products can also be personalized. And the shop also sells DIY kits.

26. Bubble Yum Candles

Bubble Yum Candles offers candles, lip balm, wax melts, and room sprays. Some products include lifelike shapes like cinnamon buns. Others are infused with extras like bubblegum.

27. Wax Farm Candles

Wax Farm Candles offers jar candles made with essential oils. Each jar is wrapped with a printed design to make them stand out visually.

28. Sixth Spice

Sixth Spice sells eco-friendly natural products, including candles and skincare. The product line includes scents like lavender and lemon and roses in the woods.

29. Green Earth Stones

Green Earth Stones offers handcrafted candles and crystals. The scents include options like dragon’s blood and raven to go with the theme of the shop.

30. Peace Organics

Peace Organics provides soy candle and gift boxes with a magical twist. The jars include visuals like skulls and birds rather than simple labels that include the scent of each candle.

How do I start a candle business?

Before starting a business, you need to choose a niche and name that will help you stand out. For example, some companies specialize in making them eco-friendly. Others want to make decorative candles for wedding centerpieces. You can even make candles with funny names. Start by finding a name that describes your offerings. Once you do that, you need to reserve a website, Etsy page, and social media accounts for your candle business.

You also need to source material when you start manufacturing candles. This may include soy, beeswax, gel, wicks, scents, dyes, glass jars, labels, and packaging supplies. After you get started, practice and perfect your techniques as you develop a line of scents or specific products. Many candle makers simply run their business from their own kitchen or home office. Home candlemaking generally requires a stovetop to heat soy or wax. Then you can set up everything you need for manufacturing on your countertops.

Then it’s time to set up your Etsy shop, website, or decide where else to sell your candles. For example, you can research local gift shops to form wholesale relationships with or craft fairs throughout the year. You can sell products using multiple methods. Then make sure you market your business on social media, online ads, or promoted product listings. Branding candles with logos and other design elements are also essential.

As you run your shop, you’ll need to make systems for managing finances and continually updating your product listings. You also have to keep making more to support your inventory. And make sure to invest in shipping supplies to get your products safely to your customers.

How much does it cost to make a candle?

The exact cost of candle making depends on the supplies you choose and the amount you’re making at once. It is generally cheaper to produce them in bulk than to make a single candle. For example, making one candle may cost around $5 to $6. This means you need to start buying your supplies in bulk. If you purchase enough products to create a batch of 12 or more candles, each one may only cost around $0.50 to produce. Additionally, home candle making helps business owners keep overhead costs down.

Can you make good money selling candles?

Yes, you can make a profit selling candles if you work hard and price products correctly. Generally, a reasonable profit margin falls between 25 and 50 percent. However, you need to find places to sell them to consumers who are willing to pay your prices. If you do, you can start bringing in between $25,000 and $50,000 in profits.