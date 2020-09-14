The Silver Lining for Small Business in This Pandemic

This year will probably go down as one of the most difficult years for every small business owner in their memory. But like most economic disruptions, new opportunities are now available.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Carissa Reiniger started Small Business Silver Lining with a mission to help small businesses become more profitable and sustainable. Her organization has helped over 10,000 small business owners develop productive habits and take the right actions to grow their business.

Interview with Carissa Reiniger

Carissa believes that the most successful people during this pandemic are the ones that are the most resilient, adaptable creative and committed to a cause greater than just their own bank account. She thinks that the definition of success is changing away from just being about making money. Carissa adds that “I hope that this pandemic will give us a chance to adjust – for success to be about being healthy and doing the right things to protect our families. It’s also about showing up for our communities even if there is not an immediate financial gain.”

Carissa thinks that complaining just depletes our energy. She says that “I can be angry about it or I can accept it. I can then think what it can be when I look forward?” As a result of the pandemic, Carissa has converted all her programs for small businesses to pay what you can. She is proud that “even though our revenue has been impacted, I can still help!”

According to Carissa, one of the keys to success is to have a positive mindset. This comes easy to some people but there is a large component can be learned. She adds that “greatness is a choice. We need to keep our mind focused on making a series of daily decisions that get us to our goal. This makes up our mind set.”

