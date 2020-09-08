Emburse and Mastercard Team Up to Streamline Your Amazon Business Purchases

Do you buy products from Amazon’s market place? If yes, then the recent collaboration between Emburse and Mastercard can help you smoothen the expense process.

Emburse recently launched an integrated solution to help Amazon Business customers better manage their expenses.

Now, Mastercard corporate card users can get receipt generation and expense itemization automatically within their Emburse expense automation solution. As a result, they don’t have to upload e-receipts into their expense system to create expense items for each product.

Emburse and Mastercard Streamline Amazon Business Purchases

Amazon Business Account users buy a large number of products each month. Therefore, it can be a tedious task to create expense reports. This is because uploading e-receipts into an expense management system and reconciling line-item breakdowns with credit cards take time.

However, with this solution, you won’t have to do the tedious task of uploading line-item breakdowns of Amazon purchases. Furthermore, you don’t have to link e-receipts with corporate credit cards.

How it Works

Once you get the receipts, the Emburse expense system organizes each transaction automatically into line items. What’s more, it will also categorize items based on the users’ buying history and company policies.

The integrated solution uses Level 3 card transaction data to send e-receipts to users automatically.

This integrated solution will enable you to automate reconciliation processes using line-item detail. As a result, you can save lots of time, which you can use in focusing more on core business activities. Also, the automated process reduces the risk of errors from manual expense reconciliation.

Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse, said, “We are proud to help business customers streamline the expense process,”

“Outside of travel bookings, Amazon is one of the most commonly expensed merchants that we see. Many of our customers are using Amazon Business for their business purchases and are looking for a solution that automates the expense process. This integration takes what was previously a time-consuming and manual task and makes it happen at the touch of a button,” he added.

James Anderson, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Products, Mastercard, said, “Business-to-business payments are changing, to work harder and smarter, and capitalize on the accelerating shift to the digital economy. Mastercard is modernizing the business payment ecosystem to provide greater control, automation, and efficiencies,”

“Emburse’s solution is innovative technology supporting this digital shift, helping create smarter business payment options for a business’s purchasing and expense management,” he concluded.

What Is Amazon Business?

Amazon Business is a marketplace for businesses. Any business, irrespective of its size, can create a free Business Account on Amazon.

Being an Amazon Business Account user, you can unlock millions of business products exclusively available for business owners.

What’s more, the Amazon Business Account also provides you with many features and benefits. Discounts, business-only prices, advanced analytics to make insightful purchasing decisions, and Business Prime are just a few to name.

About Emburse

Emburse offers powerful and trusted expense and account payable automation solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company tailors its products to the needs of specific businesses and geographies. You can visit Emburse’s website to learn more about the company.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global leader in the payment industry. The company offers payment solutions to consumers, small & medium businesses, government & public sector, large enterprises, and banks & credit unions. Click here to know more about the company.