Leading Tech Companies Are Highlighting Blue Light Awareness

Be honest, how long do you spend staring at a device with a monitor? Unfortunately for most of us, it is more than we care to admit. And it is becoming a problem because of the blue light they produce.

Some of the leading tech companies in the world along with health experts are coming together to highlight the dangers of blue light along with solutions. The Blue Light Summit 2020 is going to explore the connection between screen time, blue light exposure and overall health.

This is what these companies are doing to address the problem:

Dell is the first global PC brand to have its XPS, Alienware and G Series line of computers to meet the Eyesafe Display certification.

HP says it will offer a variety of laptops across its consumer and gaming platforms later this year into 2021 with the Eyesafe Display certification.

Lenovo – Last year the company got the world’s first TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certificate for notebooks. This year, we got the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display certificate for our products.

Acer – Offers Eyesafe Display-certified models across its monitor portfolio to reduce the amount of potentially harmful blue light emitted.

What is Blue Light and Why is it Hazardous?

Blue wavelengths in the light spectrum are beneficial in daylight hours. They help keep you alert, improve reaction time, and boost your mood. But once it is dark, the light on computing devices continue to emit the light along with its effects.

If you are trying to sleep, it will take you that much longer to do so. What is more, the light from these devices also has other unintended health consequences. This includes everything from bad eyesight to less sleep, hormone imbalance and more. This is what is leading health and tech companies to participate in the summit and find solutions.

What is Eyesafe?

Eyesafe is a company that provides technologies to make device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices safer and more efficient. The technology was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists.

The Blue Light Summit, presented by UnitedHealthcare, Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic. Some of the tech companies participating in the summit to address this issue include Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

You can register and attend the Blue Light Summit 2020 on October 15th at 8 p.m. CST.