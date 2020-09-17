Most US Startups Relying on Freelance Developers Have Positive Experience

Are you facing a dilemma – to hire a freelance developer or not to hire a freelance developer? If yes, then you can go ahead with a freelance developer without pondering any further.

According to the latest report from Lemon.io, 71% of respondents confirmed that their previous experience of working with freelance developers was good or very good. What’s more, 40% of respondents stated that they would absolutely recommend hiring freelance developers to other businesses.

Lemon.io Freelance Developers Survey

Companies are happy working with freelance developers. 44% of respondents rated their experience of working with freelance developers good, while 27% of respondents voted their experience as very good.

As we can see, a significant number of respondents (71%) have a positive experience working with freelance developers.

Only 7% of companies have bad or very bad experience of working with freelance developers.

The positive experience of working with freelance developers has encouraged business owners to recommend freelance developers to other entrepreneurs.

86% of respondents would recommend freelance developers to their fellow entrepreneurs.

Only 1% of respondents said that they would absolutely not recommend freelance developers to their fellow entrepreneurs.

Alexander Volodarskiy, the founder and CEO of Lemon.io, “Hiring freelancers has been a grey and lonely area for years. Everyone does that but no one talks about it. Startups talk about building a culture, finding the best first employees possible, but we rarely mention that our MVPs were built by Ukrainian guys from a city whose name we can’t pronounce, or by an Indian girl who completed weeks of work in just two days. So we figured, this would be a good time to start talking about how and why we work with freelance developers.”

Reasons to Hire Freelance Developers

Businesses can reap multiple benefits from hiring freelance developers.

25% of respondents have said that freelance developers are more affordable and flexible than in-house developers.

What’s more, 20% of respondents have stated that freelance developers can bring a bigger variety of skills on the table.

In the ongoing pandemic, more and more businesses are adopting remote work culture. And a freelance developer can easily blend into a distributed team.

So there is no surprise that 16% of respondents have hired a freelance developer because they’re having a distributed teams.

Why Businesses Shy Away From a Freelance Developer

Working with a freelance developer can benefit companies in many ways. But not all work with freelance developers.

The survey reported the following reasons why respondents have never hired freelance developers:

18% of respondents are not sure whether they can afford a freelance developer

14% of respondents don’t trust the skills of a freelance developer

14% of respondents haven’t hire freelance developers just because they are concerned about their intellectual property

As a small business owner, your first responsibility is to reduce operating costs to increase profits. So hiring a freelance developer fits well in your business strategy.

If you’re not concerned about intellectual property, there is no reason why you cannot work with a skilled freelance developer to save money.

However, hiring the right freelance developer can be tricky. So you should do proper research before making the final decision.

You can check this list of 35 freelance sites to search for a skilled freelance developer for your project.

About the Survey

Lemon.io conducted the survey to understand what companies feel about working with freelance developers. The survey included 300 representatives of businesses registered in the United States. It was conducted from February 2020 to June 2020.