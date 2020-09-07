Mobile Technology and Today’s Consumer (INFOGRAPHIC)

Almost 70% of consumers would rather use their phone to find something out than approach an in-store employee. This statistic was unveiled by Soprano and its ‘Power of Mobile Messaging’ infographic.

Soprano Design is a provider of intelligent and secure business mobile messaging software solutions. Its ‘The Power of Mobile Messaging’ infographic explores how consumers’ reliance on mobile technology has escalated during the pandemic.

The pervasiveness of messaging is highlighted in the infographic, with 85% of smartphone users preferring messages to emails or calls.

The Power of Mobile Communications

Even before the pandemic struck, most consumers preferred text messaging over other marketing formats. In the wake of the health crisis, mobile communications are more important than ever.

For small businesses, being aware of changing consumer trends is important. With such knowledge on-board, small businesses can modify marketing campaigns to cater for the demand for mobile communication.

Allan Thygesen, President of Americas at Google, reiterates consumers’ dependence on their mobile phones.

“When we want something, we expect our phone to tell us where the product is being sold at a store nearby, and even tells us if it’s in stock this very moment. And when we are ready to transact, we expect it to be frictionless and fast,” says Thygesen.

98% Open Rate for Text Messages

According to Soprano’s research, 90% of people open a text message within three minutes. Text messages have a 98% open rate. This compares to emails, which have a 20% open rate.

Text messages response times are also significantly higher than email. Texts are eight times more likely to be responded to compared to emails. Texts and emails have response rates of 45% and 6%, respectively.

In terms of response times, text messages have just a 90-second response time. This compares to emails which consumers respond, on average, within 90 minutes.

Contact-Free Economy

The research shows how consumers want information about a business before they arrive in person. 60% of consumers feel more confident and prepared about a brand when using a mobile to find out information.

During the pandemic, retailers have been using text messaging to update customers on safety policies and changing store hours.

According to the study, brands are picking up on the demand for mobile communication. Businesses are refocusing marketing strategies from email to SMS, introducing mobile-only discounts and special offers.

Escalating Demand for Curbside Pickup

Due to the pandemic, curbside pickup has doubled since 2019. Consumers have grown used to the convenience of collecting items safely on the curbside. The infographic shows that almost 60% of consumers plan to continue to use this method of pickup.

One in three retailers who weren’t offering curbside prior to the pandemic are doing so now.

Bot or Human Being?

Such is the modern consumer’s yearning for mobile messaging that they don’t care if they’re messaging a bot or human. According to the infographic, 40% of shoppers are ambivalent about whether they message a bot or person. Furthermore, 27% can’t even tell the difference.

Despite the rising prevalence of mobile messaging among consumer, businesses are failing to capitalize on the demand. One in three consumers have sent messages to a business and have not received a response.

Consumers believe businesses that message customers show respect to their time. Using this method of communication makes customers likelier to choose that company. It also increases the chances of them recommending a business to others.

The infographic provides some food for thought to small businesses about the importance of using mobile methods of communication. Being proactive with mobile messaging, small businesses will deliver consumers’ demands and expectations Subsequently, they will be likelier to win and retain customer loyalty.