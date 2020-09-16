The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced registration is now open for the National Small Business Week Virtual Conference. The conference is being held on September 22 – 24, 2020.

National Small Business Week (NSBW) is an annual celebration hosted by SBA celebrating small businesses.

This year’s conference will feature a number of educational panels. The panels will provide attendees insight into how small businesses can recover and contribute to a stronger economy.

The 3-day event recognizes some of the most outstanding entrepreneurs in the United States. This recognition includes commemorating the achievements of national award winners, including the National Small Business Person of the Year.

“The National Small Business Week event schedule includes three days recognizing America’s outstanding entrepreneurs, shining a spotlight on the nation’s 30 million small businesses across the country,” the SBA says.

Small Business Trends is a proud media partner of National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week 2020 Virtual Events

Due to the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 National Small Business is a series of virtual events spread over 3 days.

And now is the time to register for these free events. They’re coming up in less than a week!

More details are still being finalized for this year’s National Small Business Week but you can already register for events on all 3 days.

Here’s a look at the schedule the SBA has in place so far:

Pride in America’s Small Businesses

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. (Eastern)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. (Eastern) Includes: A keynote address from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and presentation of the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards

Preparing for a Strong Tomorrow: Recovery, Adaptation, and Innovation

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. (Eastern)

Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. (Eastern) Includes: On Wednesday, a panel discussion titled “America’s Strength, Learning to Pivot and Innovate” plus mid-day virtual sessions on the SBA’s Veteran Resources and videos featuring stories of veteran-owned business success. Thursday’s panels discuss the business landscape today as well as federal and local resources available to small businesses.

Although the SBA is still working out the final details ahead of next week’s big event, you can pre-register for these virtual sessions by clicking or tapping here.