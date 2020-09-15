New Fiverr Business Platform Stresses Team Collaboration

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The new Fiverr Business platform stresses the importance of team collaboration at a time when more people are working remotely. Everyone from small businesses to large enterprises are allowing their teams to work remotely because of the pandemic. And this has created the need for a more effective collaboration platform organizations and their teams can access from anywhere.

What is Fiverr Business?

With Fiverr Business, you can extend your team as needed by accessing on-demand talent from virtually anywhere. The platform allows you to scale up or down and connect your team with freelance experts to help with a project or grow your business.

The platform provides a curated marketplace with expert freelancers that specialize in growing and building businesses. Fiverr gives you business class service with a Customer Success Manager that will source the talent and even manage the project for you. They will provide custom solutions, guidance, and assistance to ensure the successful integration of your freelancer with your organization.

The goal is to remove the disorganization and scattered nature of past distributed workforce solutions. Fiverr brings a decade of experience managing remote workers globally in a digital workspace for organizations big and small. In the press release the CEO of Fiverr, Micha Kaufman, explains his company’s expertise in the segment is allowing it to leverage this knowledge to make Fiverr Business a powerful tool.

Kaufman says Fiverr has been the center of building products and tools to remove all friction from the remote work infrastructure. He adds, “Fiverr Business was designed to integrate into a companies’ workflow and become a part of the digital onboarding experience for employees — they get access to email, Slack, and Dropbox, as well as their Fiverr Business team account wherein all of their projects can be managed.”

Key Features of Fiverr Business

Fiverr ensures the quality of the curated supply of freelancers with AI tools. And it handpicks the talent according to the needs of each business with the customer success managers. When the talent has been selected, you will get access to a dedicated 24/7 personal executive assistant. They will help you with account setup, freelance talent matching, and other white glove services.

After the onboarding of your talent, Fiverr provides project management tools to organize your team; create new projects; control and track budget approval and project status; manage groups and reporting through governance and administration tools; manage upcoming orders. And you will be able to communicate and collaborate with external freelancers and in-house team members across Fiverr without leaving the ecosystem seamlessly.

The Future of the Workforce

The pandemic has been a real-world test case for the viability of remote work on a large scale. And companies around the world now know the technology is robust enough to handle their workflow remotely. This has led more than half or 52% of businesses around the world to allocate more budget to freelance services.

For small businesses with limited resources, this is great news. Small business owners can now find experts without having to hire them fulltime. No matter where the talent is, a small business can hire a freelancer. You can use them to start scaling up, finish a project, or as a part-time consultant to ensure all is running well.

Freelancers have opened great possibilities for individual entrepreneurs, small businesses, and even large enterprises. Whether you find your freelancer on Fiverr or another platform, don’t forget to look at this option next time you need to hire someone to help your business.