The States with the Highest and Lowest Small Business Job Growth Since 2016

The pandemic has had a huge impact on small businesses. Job growth is one area that has been heavily affected by the ongoing upheaval. As some small businesses have been forced to lay off workers, others have been taking more staff on.
In its “United States of Small Business” report, Next Insurance sheds light on job growth patterns within different states.
The statistics are important for small business owners as they reveal which locations are less ‘bruised’ by the pandemic. With job creation higher in certain states, small businesses may be wise to relocate or startup in more dynamic locations.
Check out the states with the highest and lowest small business job growth from 2016 – 2020.
States with the Highest Small Business Jobs Increase
1. Utah
Utah witnessed the largest increase in jobs within the US, with a 23.52% rise.
2. Nevada
In second place is Nevada, which has experienced a 23.11% increase since 2016.
3. Idaho
Idaho is the third best state in terms of job growth with a 20.73% increase.
4. Colorado
Colorado is fourth in line, witnessing a 19.58% rise since 2016.
5. Florida
Just behind Colorado is Florida with a 18.35% surge in jobs.
6. Washington
Washington has seen a 17.72% increase in job growth.
7. Texas
Texas is just behind with a 17.58% rise.
8. Arizona
Arizona has witnessed a 17.5% increase since 2016.
9. Delaware
Delaware’s job growth is 17.28% for the same period.
10. South Carolina
South Carolina is the tenth highest state in terms of jobs creation with a 17.11% rise.
States with the Lowest Small Business Jobs Increase
1. West Virginia
At the other end of the spectrum is West Virginia with a -4.06% jobs growth figure.
2. Louisiana
Louisiana has witnessed a 5.41% rise.
3. New Mexico
New Mexico’s increase has been limited to 5.47%.
4. Alaska
Alaska has had a 6.36% rise.
5. Wyoming
Wyoming’s job creation figure is at 6.36%.
6. Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s growth has been limited to 6.54%.
7. Iowa
Iowa is at the same number.
8. Connecticut
Connecticut has experienced a rise of 6.81%.
9. Mississippi
The state of Mississippi has seen a 7.17% rise in jobs since 2016.
10. Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s job creation market has witnessed a 7.21% increase.
