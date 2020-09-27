If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It’s hard to get customers through the door of your store if they don’t know you’re open for business. One easy way to let people know your doors are open to them is to hang a sign in the window. And if you’re looking for something more than a simple piece of plastic you flip over at the beginning and end of your day, you’re in luck.

Modern LED lighting technology opened a whole new world of open sign technology for businesses. Today’s signs are often fully customizable and come in all different shapes and colors. And they’re simple to operate, too. Many allow you to control them from your smartphone.

Take a look at our top picks for open signs for your business.

Best Open for Business Signs for Your Store

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Top Pick: This sign will definitely make your business stand out when you get it lit up. First, it’s got a unique design that’s going to catch the eye of people passing by your store. And because it’s got 49 different color combinations, there’s a good chance there’s one that matches your brand colors. It looks like neon but uses bright LED technology to produce its dramatic effects.

Element Lux LED Open Sign

GLI Led Open Sign with Business Hours

Runner Up: This is a super bright sign for your business. But unlike our other choices, this gives businesses the ability to display store hours that can be constantly updated. No more clumsily arranged stickers on a piece of plastic. It’s got thousands of color combos so matching your store or brand colors won’t be an issue. You can control the hours, the colors, and the light animation from a smartphone, too.

GLI Led Open Sign with Business Hours

Ultima LED Neon Open Sign for Business

Best Value: This offering from Ultima LED is probably hanging in the window of a small business in every community across the country. It’s probably because of its simplicity, both in style and ease of use. You can pick between two modes: steady and flashing. Installing it seems really simple, too. Just hang a pair of chains from some hooks, plug it in, pick your mode and you’re literally open for business.

Ultima LED Neon Open Sign for Business: Jumbo Lighted Sign Open with Static and Flashing Modes

GLI Led Open Sign for Business

If you’re looking for a neon sign look without some of the hassles that come from a neon sign, this LED sign may be a good fit for your store. It’s got 64 color options to match the colors of your brand and you can turn it on and off, and even set a schedule for it, on your smartphone. And you don’t have to worry about finding someone who repairs neon light tubes.

GLI Led Open Sign for Business – Stand Out with 64 Super-Bright Color Combos to Match Your Brand

Led Open Sign for Business

If your business is lacking the window space or you’re just going for a different style, this option is vertical intead of horizontal. It’s also got 64 color combos that can match your brand colors. This offering from the GreenLight Innovations Store also has several display modes, including Static, Scroll, Color Scroll and Flash and Phase to get the attention of people passing by.

Led Open Sign for Business – 8×19 Inches

Pro-Lite Ultra Bright Multi-Color Open Sign

This sign from Pro-Lite offers up all the look and style of traditional neon with the modern convenience of LED lighting and a remote control. You can pick between 7 different border colors around the OPEN letters. And the sign allows users to choose different animations and speeds. It also comes with a 3-year warranty.

Pro-Lite Ultra Bright Electronic LED Neon Multi-Color Business Store Window Open Sign

Outdoor P10 Resolution, Full LED RGB Color Sign

This sign from POLAR Light gives business owners a little more flexibility than a traditional sign. In addition to letting your customers know you’re open for business, this LED board lets you advertise specials or sales. Control the messaging with your desktop computer or a smartphone. This sign’s completely programmable and can store up to 99 messages.

Outdoor P10 Resolution, Full LED RGB Color Sign

How to Choose an Open for Business Sign

Here are several key considerations to ponder before picking the best open sign for your business.

Size: Consider the space you have available at your business to hang a sign in the window. Find a sign that’ll fit your needs perfectly.

Consider the space you have available at your business to hang a sign in the window. Find a sign that’ll fit your needs perfectly. Visibility: A busy street will have a lot of open signs. You may need to find a bright sign to hang in your window. Conversely, you don’t want to blind passersby if the street your business resides on isn’t as populated.

A busy street will have a lot of open signs. You may need to find a bright sign to hang in your window. Conversely, you don’t want to blind passersby if the street your business resides on isn’t as populated. Features: Some businesses only need to get a sign in the window. But you may need a sign to not only indicate that you’re open but also advertise specials, sales, or your operating hours.

Some businesses only need to get a sign in the window. But you may need a sign to not only indicate that you’re open but also advertise specials, sales, or your operating hours. Colors: LED technology gives businesses far more versatility than a traditional neon sign. You can find a sign that allows you to match your brand colors.

LED technology gives businesses far more versatility than a traditional neon sign. You can find a sign that allows you to match your brand colors. Cost: Businesses that are just starting out may want to consider a less expensive option. But if standing out is important, you may want to upgrade to a brighter, more versatile, yet slightly more expensive sign. If it brings in the customers, it’s a wise investment.

Think about these tips before picking a sign to hang in your store window.

