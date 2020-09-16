Posting on social media can be complicated and time consuming. But it doesn’t have to be.

Since many businesses want to post similar content on a recurring basis, automated tools can help. RecurPost is one such tool.

Small Business Spotlight: RecurPost

Read about the company and its solution in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides a social media marketing tool.

Founder Dinesh Agarwal told Small Business Trends, “Small businesses easily get overwhelmed with social media management and hence cannot keep a consistent presence on social media. However, with RecurPost, we help them concentrate on their business and leave the grunt work of managing their social accounts to us.”

Business Niche

Makes it easy to post recurring content.

Agarwal says, “We allow our users to create content libraries, such as a collection of blog posts or videos, marketing material and other people’s content etc. They can then create a schedule for the entire library. When they want to put new content into circulation, it can be added to the libraries without affecting the existing schedule.”

How the Business Got Started

As a more complicated version.

Agarwal explains, “We first created a very sophisticated social media marketing platform. It was so complicated that we managed to overwhelm 100% of our users. It is no surprise that we had to shut it down soon after. However, we knew we were on to something as we were able to get people excited about it. That is when we decided to launch an easy to use version. That is how RecurPost was born.”

Biggest Win

Gaining early traction by word of mouth.

Agarwal adds, “We once demonstrated our product to the members of a Facebook group. They all loved it and shared it in other groups that they frequented. That word of mouth marketing helped us gain a lot of new users quickly.”

Biggest Risk

Saying no to a major deal.

Agarwal explains, “App Sumo offered us a deal recently. They wanted us to provide a lifetime deal to their audience. They claim to have a list of a million people who love good deals. I thought about it and decided to say no to them. Some people had a good experience with them, but some of the founders had to shut their services down after going on App Sumo.

“If we were exposed to 1 Million people, that could have established as a leader in our space in no time. However, if we got bad reviews that would mean death to our business. I took that risk to play safe and decided to grow organically. It is working well for us.”

Lesson Learned

Don’t rely on third party APIs.

Agarwal explains, “We are always playing catch-up with changes to their platform. We need dedicated resources to manage those connections.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Agarwal says, “I have realized that technical founders like myself need to learn a lot about marketing and then hire an excellent team to do the actual job. Growing a SaaS business requires more than a working product that your users love. It requires you to continually expose your product to potential customers who are in the market.”

Favorite Quote

“A teacher can never truly teach unless he is still learning himself. A lamp can never light another lamp unless it continues to burn its own flame.” – Rabindranath Tagore.

* * * * *