LimeAid Virtual Conference Addresses Pandemic Challenges for Small Business

FreshLime presents its annual LimeAid conference this coming Friday, Sept. 18 and it’s a chance to network with fellow small business owners and learn from some of the top small business experts in the US today.

Attendees to this FREE one-day virtual conference deals with running a business during the coronavirus pandemic and situating your company for future success. Topics to be discussed include connecting with customers, improving your work culture and positive leadership.

One of featured speakers at LimeAid 2020 is Small Business Trends publisher Anita Campbell. She’ll dispel the myth that small business websites are a dying trend and how they can actually help you stay better connected with your customers.

Other featured speakers include:

Jay Bean, CEO of FreshLime

Brian Cammack, VP of Human Resources at Marriott International

Brigham Dickinson, President of Power Selling Pros

Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer at Canopy

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Educational Webinar: Converting Visitors to Leads

September 16, 2020, Online

Learn best practices for optimizing webforms and CTAs in order to maximize the number of visitor conversions on their site.

Free Webinar | New Rules of Marketing: Creating Stand-Out Content

September 17, 2020, Online

Join us for a panel discussion with digital marketing leaders from LinkedIn, Chobani, La Colombe, and Unbounce on their content strategies, the ideal content mix, and their top tips for finding, growing, and engaging digital audiences. #BrainStation

LimeAid Virtual Conference 2020

September 18, 2020, Online

LimeAid 2020 is a FREE one-day virtual event during which small businesses will learn the most effective and efficient ways to connect with their customers, improve work culture, implement positive leadership and grow their business during this “new normal” Coronavirus era. In addition, this event will provide networking opportunities where attendees can interact, ask questions, and give feedback.

Getting Started with Zoho One

September 23, 2020, Online

In this presentation, we will walk through an overview of Zoho One using real case studies from Zoho customers to demonstrate different ways Zoho One can support your business.

Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Communities in the Zoho Ecosystem

September 29, 2020, Online, Facebook – Small Business Trends

How familiar are you with the Zoho ecosystem and the opportunities it opens? Join us on Facebook at Small Business Trends as host Brent Leary speaks with Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu along with Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna and Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends to learn what the Zoho ecosystem is, and how it’s much more than using software and apps. Learn about the many opportunities for businesses to create revenue streams, create jobs and improve their communities. And learn how to leverage the opportunities Zoho has to offer.

Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA

October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.

LinkUpConferenceShow

November 12, 2020, Online

LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.