Live Zoho Webinar is Just a Few Days Away

Small businesses face multiple challenges on their path to digital transformation. And one of the biggest ones is finding and implementing the right software and applications. The Zoho solution greatly simplifies this pain point by including more than 45 business applications in a single ecosystem. This means no compatibility issues and affordability.

If you want to find out more about the Zoho ecosystem, Brent Leary is going to be hosting a live event on Facebook to show you how you can leverage the opportunities Zoho has to offer. The event will have Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu along with Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna and Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends.

The Zoho business applications provide solutions for:

Sales

Marketing

Support

Communication

Collaboration

Productivity

Finance

Operations

HR

Business Process

So, from CRM to accounting, billing, mail, commerce, supply chain, and much more, you will be able to digitally transform your business with one company.

Click the button below and go to the Facebook page to participate in the Live Event on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

