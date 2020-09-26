Live Zoho Webinar is Just a Few Days Away

Small businesses face multiple challenges on their path to digital transformation. And one of the biggest ones is finding and implementing the right software and applications. The Zoho solution greatly simplifies this pain point by including more than 45 business applications in a single ecosystem. This means no compatibility issues and affordability.
If you want to find out more about the Zoho ecosystem, Brent Leary is going to be hosting a live event on Facebook to show you how you can leverage the opportunities Zoho has to offer. The event will have Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu along with Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna and Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends.
The Zoho business applications provide solutions for:
- Sales
- Marketing
- Support
- Communication
- Collaboration
- Productivity
- Finance
- Operations
- HR
- Business Process
So, from CRM to accounting, billing, mail, commerce, supply chain, and much more, you will be able to digitally transform your business with one company.
Click the button below and go to the Facebook page to participate in the Live Event on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Small Business Expo 2020 – PHILADELPHIA
October 28, 2020, Philadelphia, PA
Small Business Expo is a FREE one-day event to attend for small businesses to network, attend great business-growth workshops, build new business relationships, exchange ideas, shop from new vendors and learn from leading industry experts. If you are serious about starting or growing your business, Small Business Expo is a “must attend” event. Small Business Expo is the #1 Business to Business Networking Event for business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, decision-makers or anyone who works for a small business or is interested in starting a Small Business.
LinkUpConferenceShow
November 12, 2020, Online
LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS) is a digital networking conference that merges the incredibly dynamic worlds of tech and comedy to provide informative and personalized networking opportunities designed to help executives, entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech professionals grow and scale their businesses. LUCS is the tech conference that combines Silicon Valley insights with New York’s nonstop energy to bring the technology community a totally new virtual experience designed to inspire, engage and entertain.
More Events
- The Marketing Analytics for Brand Survival Virtual Summit
September 30, 2020, Online
- How to Choose the Right Entity Structure for Your Real Estate Business
September 30, 2020, Online
- VIRTUAL – Digital Discovery: Experiencing Art through XR
September 30, 2020, Online
- Small Business Expo 2020 – PHOENIX
October 1, 2020, Phoenix, AZ
- Transform USA 2020
October 1, 2020, Online
- VEGPRENEUR Summit
October 3, 2020, Online
- AI Champions, Online – Supply Chain
October 6, 2020, Online
- The WFH Virtual Conference | Remote Work Event
October 8, 2020, Online
- World-Famous HR Technology Event, Oct. 2020
October 13, 2020, Las Vegas, NV
- Creative Operations San Francisco 2020
October 14, 2020, San Francisco, CA
- Building Business Capability Virtual 2020
October 19, 2020, Online
- Experiential Marketing Summit 2020
October 19, 2020, Online
- Miami’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 20, 2020, Online
- Small Business Expo 2020 – CHICAGO
October 20, 2020, Chicago, IL
- Healthy Minds Innovations to Host Virtual Healthy Minds@Work MasterClass on Mental Health and Stress Reduction
October 20, 2020, Online
- Forbes School of Business & Technology Thought Leader Summit and Young Thought Leader Summit
October 20, 2020, Online
- Forbes School of Business & Technology Thought Leader Summit and Young Thought Leader Summit
October 20, 2020, Online
- Atlanta’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 22, 2020, Atlanta, GA
- Houston’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 24, 2020, Houston, TX
- Austin’s Largest MBA Event! QS MBA Tour
October 26, 2020, Austin, TX
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.