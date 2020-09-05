BrainStation Discusses Content Strategy with Industry Leaders

Growing your digital presence now requires the right content mix to both attract and retain your audience. BrainStation is going to be holding a webinar to discuss content strategy with industry leaders.

The panel discussion, titled, “The New Rules of Marketing: Creating Stand-Out Content” is going to bring digital marketing leaders from LinkedIn, Chobani, La Colombe, and Unbounce together so they can share their expertise. They will address:

Tips for creating branded content in a digital-first era

Brand building vs. performance marketing

Top performing content types

What new platforms are worth experimenting with

How to match channels/tactics with your marketing goals

How to use data to inform and measure campaigns

This free event will take place on September 17, 2020 from 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm GMT+3. So click the red button and register to get some valuable insights from digital marketing experts.

Register Now

