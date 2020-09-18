In the News – National Small Business Week Just Days Away

At long last, it’s nearly National Small Business Week.

After getting delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, National Small Business Week presented by the US Small Business Administration will happen between Sept. 22-24 this year. And like so many highly anticipated and exciting conferences and events for small businesses in 2020, NSBW will be an all-virtual event.

But that only gives you a better chance to participate and share in the fun. That includes attending several virtual events hosted by the SBA. And you still have time to register. Check out our report on these events and find out how to sign up: It’s Time to Register for National Small Business Week Virtual Events.

And for the rest of the week in small business news, check out our weekly roundup below.

Small Business News Roundup – September 18, 2020

When 1 in 4 or 25% of respondents say they cannot remember changing their online password, there is cause for concern. The data is from a new survey and report from PC Matic looking at the struggles with password management. PC Matic Online Passwords Survey Businesses and individuals must take more precautions.

Voodle has announced the launch of its free video sharing application for desktops and Android devices. According to the company, the app will help enhance communications among teams that work remotely. Voodle lets teams communicate using short videos rather than text-based instant messages. Videos are limited to 60 seconds.

Purewrist, a fintech company, has announced the launch of its new mass-market wearable, Purewrist GO bracelet. Purewrist GO allows users to make contactless payments without the need to touch cash or a card. With this offering, the company looks to help businesses put at ease consumers’ concerns over COVID-19 safety measures.

Are you facing a dilemma – to hire a freelance developer or not to hire a freelance developer? If yes, then you can go ahead with a freelance developer without pondering any further. According to the latest report from Lemon.io, 71% of respondents confirmed that their previous experience of working with freelance developers was good or very good.

A new QuickBooks report reveals 23% of small businesses starting in the next 12 months will have a completely remote workforce. This is primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the work habits of most employees and businesses.

The new Fiverr Business platform stresses the importance of team collaboration at a time when more people are working remotely. Everyone from small businesses to large enterprises are allowing their teams to work remotely because of the pandemic. And this has created the need for a more effective collaboration platform organizations and their teams can access from anywhere.

Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) of consumers plan to purchase more from small local businesses this holiday season. Almost half of shoppers say they will be willing to shop in-store if retailers offer contactless pay options this winter. Over two-thirds (77%) of consumers want masks to be mandatory at local retailers during the holiday season.

Many Americans remain hesitant about dining in during COVID-19 and are turning to takeout, even as lockdown restrictions ease and restaurants welcome customers back, said a recent report. The good news for small businesses is that most are ordering from local restaurants instead of large chains.

With working from home the new norm, hackers are exploiting weaknesses in new working practices. The sharp increase in hacking and phishing activity has shone the light on the importance of cyber security. Exploring the risks surfacing in the post-COVID economy, Data Connectors have compiled an infographic. Data Connectors are providers of the largest cyber security community in the US.

According to a new research from INFORMS Journal Information Systems Research, better management of customer care on Twitter is responsible for a 19% increase in customer satisfaction. An increase of almost 20% is amazing for any positive business metric. But, when it is in customer satisfaction, it is that much better.

Alignable was established to nurture the relationships small businesses have with each other and create new ones. These relationships help local businesses grow and succeed. Alignable is the platform where they can come together to make this happen.

If you’re a lawyer, were you aware Reddit could be a good way to boost your business? Now, you may be asking yourself, “What’s Reddit?” Reddit calls itself the “front page of the internet” but it’s really just a collection of communities, called “subreddits” where users participate in threaded discussions on topics of all kinds.

It would be tough to find a business that hasn’t been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Restaurant businesses are among the hardest hit. Ironically, although the restaurant business can be extremely competitive, owners are sharing information with the goal of helping each other survive.

This year will probably go down as one of the most difficult years for every small business owner in their memory. But like most economic disruptions, new opportunities are now available. On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Carissa Reiniger started Small Business Silver Lining with a mission to help small businesses become more profitable and sustainable.

Have you got an idea about creating a website in the ongoing pandemic? If yes, then you are not alone, my friend. According to the latest survey from WebsiteToolTester, 40% of those surveyed have considered creating a website for a business or hobby since the pandemic started.

Work as we know it has undeniably changed and most businesses have had to adapt to working remotely. However, with the future still unclear, it’s important to adjust your business to fit working remotely indefinitely, returning to work, or a mix of both.