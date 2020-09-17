Voodle Launches Video App for Desktop and Android

Voodle has announced the launch of its free video sharing application for desktops and Android devices. According to the company, the app will help enhance communications among teams that work remotely.

Voodle lets teams communicate using short videos rather than text-based instant messages. Videos are limited to 60 seconds.

Bringing teams together: According to Voodle, the app will help keep remote teams connected and up-to-speed on the progress of projects, thus boosting productivity. With it, users can record videos and share them among their specific team members.

Add descriptions to the videos including hashtags for search and discover-ability. Voodles can also be shared to select teams within the organization or across the entire organization.

Why use it: If you’re tired of the tone-deafness of text-based instant messengers, short video clips may help get your point across quicker.

What Can You Do?

With the Voodle application users can:

Create a Voodle team, invite members by either using links or codes, record videos and share among the members.

Its Artificial Intelligence supported search allows members in the organization to instantly discover and watch relevant V oodles, trending V oodle topics, or the most loved V oodles.

Viewers have the option to watch videos at 2x speed viewing, written transcriptions, or highlight reels.

The app also integrates with other business applications that include Slack, Salesforce and Hubspot.

Remote Work and Video

The offering will add yet another valuable tool for small businesses trying to keep employees connected in the wake of COVID-19. Solutions built to help teams overcome the challenges of the new workplace motivate employees by transforming communications across organizations.

Videos have been touted to be more efficient in maintaining engagement, improve productivity, and improve attendance. Besides the current challenges, video sharing can help improve productivity among teams that work remotely. With it, users can record and share the results of a sales call, decisions and action items from meetings, intelligence about competitors and customer feedback.

Most importantly they help shift team members thinking from the current challenge mode to opportunity mode. They offer a semblance of normalcy and help teams go beyond daily tasks, collaborate more and focus on longer-term projects.