40% of Consumers Have Considered Creating a Website for a Business During the Pandemic

Have you got an idea about creating a website in the ongoing pandemic? If yes, then you are not alone, my friend.

According to the latest survey from WebsiteToolTester, 40% of those surveyed have considered creating a website for a business or hobby since the pandemic started.

Pandemic Website Creation Survey

Due to the ongoing pandemic, most small business owners have by order or voluntarily allowed their employees to work from home. Not only businesses, but the pandemic has also driven most facets of our life online.

So there is no surprise 40% of people wanted to create a website for a hobby/business amid the COVID-19 crisis.

However, thinking about creating a website is one thing, and doing it is another. 64% of respondents have said that they wouldn’t be confident to create a website on their own, as the survey finds.

The survey also discovered that 53% of males and 60% of females have stated that not knowing to create/design a website is their biggest hurdle.

Lack of expertise to find the right website tools, not having the time, and the lack of funds are other challenges.

Not many of us are skilled enough to build a website on our own. With a little search on the web, you can find tons of resources and tips to build your first website.

Needless to say, one can build a website within any budget parameters. Nearly 55% of respondents have said they want to spend $100 or less to build a website. And 22% of respondents have stated that they would like to create a website for free.

What is your budget for your website? 66% of small business owners spend less than $10k to build their websites.

Yes, you can build a website for free with a free website builder. But you shouldn’t go for a free website if you want a fully-functional website for your business or hobby.

Robert Brandl, the founder of WebsiteToolTester, writes, “It’s important not to be blinded by the word “free.” If you can afford it, stay away from free plans for your business site, even if it’s a small business. Free plans come with certain restrictions that can give your business website an unprofessional look, such as strange domain names and an obtrusive advert.”

Choosing a Website Builder

Be it a creating hobby website or a business website, you expect a seamless website building experience. And picking the right website builder plays an essential role in your overall website building experience.

Here are the top features respondents would like their website builders to have:

Affordability of tools

Template options

SEO capabilities

Ease of use

Customer support

Reputation and reviews

42% of respondents have voted ‘ease of use’ as their top priority when selecting a website builder.

Why Starting a Website Is a Good Idea

Unless you’re someone who doesn’t want to grow, it is always good to have a website.

Around 36% of small businesses have a website. So having a website will immediately provide you with an edge over many of your competitors.

The following are some reasons why you must have a website for your small business:

Your customers want you to have a website (most customers now search online before making any purchase)

A website will offer your business the much needed social proof

You stay 24/7 open with a fully-functional website (Your website can generate leads even when you’re sleeping)

Your business will start showing in Google search results

Even if you don’t have any business idea to implement, you can create a website for your hobby and find ways to monetize it.

About the Survey

WebsiteToolTester surveyed 1000 people from the US to know what they think about creating a website. All the participants were aged 18+.