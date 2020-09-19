Opportunities for Entrepreneurs and Communities in the Zoho Ecosystem

One of the benefits of using an integrated ecosystem in the digital world is it solves a lot of problems and eliminates compatibility issues. The Zoho ecosystem has 45+ business applications addressing everything from CRM, accounting, billing, mail, commerce, HR, supply chain, and much more.

If you want to become more familiar with the ecosystem, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu along with Zoho Chief Evangelist Raju Vegesna and Anita Campbell, CEO of Small Business Trends, will join host Brent Leary on Facebook to highlight what it has to offer.

Zoho already has a concierge service to help guide its customers through the 45+ applications on its platform. And this allows you to navigate the ecosystem on your own and use the tools that best suit your business. However, Zoho has an extensive outreach program that provides free lessons and events such as this one to let users know how they can optimize the tools even more.

Learn how you can leverage the opportunities Zoho offers to improve your business operations across the board withing a singular ecosystem.

The Live Event will take place on Sept. 29 at 10 AM ET.

Click the button below and go to the Facebook page.

Register Now

