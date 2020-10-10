10 Important Building Blocks for Small Business Success

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you want to build a successful business, you need several building blocks in place. Some things, like your initial idea and incorporation, happen early on. Others, like sales and marketing, evolve over time. These tips from the online small business community can help you create a successful foundation.

Learn How to Incorporate Out of State

Some businesses opt to incorporate in another state to save money or facilitate multi-state operations. Going this route can have complications. But there are ways to navigate them and successfully incorporate a new business. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet goes over them here.

Consider the Purpose of Your Website

A website is an essential building block for any business. But if your website doesn’t have a clearly defined purpose, you could be missing out. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald explores website purposes. And members of the BizSugar community dive into the concept further here.

Keep Franchises and Small Businesses Open

This year has been tough on many small businesses. And winter may be even more difficult for some. During this season, simply keeping your local business from closing may be a feat. Joel Libava of The Franchise King offers tips and perspective for achieving this goal here.

Turn Your Business Idea into Reality

Every new business starts with an idea. But not every idea actually comes to fruition. If you’re ready to take the initiative and get started, read the tips in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Analyze Customer Journey Goals with Google Analytics

Google Analytics helps you learn about how customers interact with your website. If you want to better market your products or make selling easier, understanding their journey is key. In this Social Media Examiner post, Chris Mercer dives into Google Analytics goals and the customer journey.

Learn How Others Are Pivoting Their Marketing During the Pandemic

Many businesses have had to pivot their marketing strategies this year. That includes B2B businesses. In this TopRank Marketing post, Nick Nelson shares research about how marketers are pivoting. So other companies can learn from these trends.

Harness The Power of Referral Marketing

Local businesses often rely heavily on referrals. So how do you actually bring in more of these referrals to market your business. Nahla Davies explores this concept in this Bright Local post.

Turn Incoming Calls into Sales

Small businesses can make sales by actively calling prospects. But they may be even more efficient if they also turn incoming calls into sales. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor reviews a tool that can help small businesses do just that.

Evolve Your Marketing Funnel

Businesses that want to stick around for a long time need to evolve. That includes marketing. If you’ve been relying on the same funnel for years, read this Pixel Productions post by Daniel Bishop. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Use Journey Mapping to Manage Multiple Brands

Running a company with multiple brands can present complications for marketers. But journey mapping can help you better understand your customers and how to market to them. Rodric Bradford details the importance of journey mapping in this Marketing Land post.

