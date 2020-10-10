If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Tablets are a happy medium between a desktop and a laptop. But increasingly, tablets have so much capability you might be thinking if you could do without the other PCs. And the answer greatly depends on what you do as a small business.

The good news is no matter what you do (almost), a tablet can be a great portable solution for your desktop or laptop. With the right tablet, you can take notes, edit images, run your spreadsheet, capture video, and even watch movies and play games.

The key is figuring out just what you will do when you are outside of your business or home and determine if the tablet can deliver. And if you take the time to research what is available in the market, you just might find it. You begin your search by looking at the tablets on this list below.

Best 10-Inch Tablet for a Small Business

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Top Pick: The light metal design of the Tab S6 gives it a solid frame. Inside you will find 4GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of storage, 1TB of additional micro SD storage capability, USB-C, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. You will get up to 13 hours of battery life for the Octa-Core processor along with a camera, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an S Pen, and a camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″, 64GB WiFi Tablet Oxford Gray, S Pen Included



Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Runner Up: You can get the Surface Go 2 with several configurations. This includes 4 to 8GB of RAM and 64 to 128GB of storage. The processors also come with different Intel versions. If you want to add the pen and type cover, you must buy them separately. Other specs include Full HD front and rear cameras, touch screen, 10 hours of battery life, USB-C, WiFi and Windows 10 Home.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – 10.5″ Touch-Screen – Intel Pentium – 4GB Memory – 64GB – Wifi – Platinum

Buy on Amazon

Apple iPad 8th Generation

Best Value: The 32GB version of this iPad is an affordable option, while still delivering all the benefits of the Apple ecosystem. You can also get it with 128GB, but it will cost more. With this version you get a Retina display, Touch ID, 1080P video recording, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera with HDR, support for Apple Pencil and a lighting connector. This 10-inch iPad tablet has 10 hours of battery life driven by Apple’s own A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Neural Engine.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) – Space Gray, 8th Generation



Buy on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

This is an Android tablet with an FHD display and a powerful Octa-Core processor with up to 2.3 GHz. There is an 8MP rear camera and a front 5MP camera for capturing images and videos along with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. There is 2GB memory and 32GB of storage with an expandable SD slot for an additional 256GB. And the battery gives you up to 7 hours of video playback and 8 hours of web browsing.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3″ FHD Android Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM

Buy on Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire tablet is a solid device that seamlessly integrates the Amazon ecosystem. And it is important to note, it is not promising the same thing as Samsung, Microsoft, or Apple. With that in mind, you will get a 1080P full HD video playback, Octa-core 2.0 GHz with 2 GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a 512GB micro SD expansion, USB-C, and up to 12 hours of battery life. The connectivity is through WiFi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1″ 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black

Buy on Amazon

10″ Windows 10 Fusion5

If you want an affordable Windows 10 Professional tablet PC, the Fusions5 delivers. In addition to the OS, you get 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and 512GB micro SD storage expansion, fast charging technology, and an optional keyboard dock. The connectivity comes from dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth and you also get Micro HDMI.

10″ Windows 10 FWIN232+ S2 Fusion5 Ultra Slim Windows Tablet PC

Buy on Amazon

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet

This is a well-reviewed tablet a small business with a budget can use. It is an Android device with 2GB or RAM and 32GB of storage, 128GB of expandable micro SD card, USB-C, and a 64-bit quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz. You will also get a front and rear camera, more than 10 hours of battery life and a 2.4GHz/5GHz dual WiFi mode connectivity.

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet, 10-inch Android Tablet, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor



Buy on Amazon

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Tablet

As mentioned above, you first must figure out what you are going to do with your tablet. Based on that information, try to find the most important features. You might not find everything on one device, but here are some factors you should consider. We will skip the size because after all, this is a list for 10-inch tablets.

Processor: The size/power of the processor will dictate what you can do with your tablet. But remember, the more power you use the faster it will drain your battery.

The size/power of the processor will dictate what you can do with your tablet. But remember, the more power you use the faster it will drain your battery. Storage: 64, 128, 256, and 512 GB as well as 1TB are now options on tablets. Additionally, you can also get devices with extra memory slots.

64, 128, 256, and 512 GB as well as 1TB are now options on tablets. Additionally, you can also get devices with extra memory slots. Display: Since you are going to be using your tablet in and out-doors, look for bright screens with high resolutions.

Since you are going to be using your tablet in and out-doors, look for bright screens with high resolutions. Battery Life: The battery life on tablets and other portable computing devices is getting much better. Eight to 10+ hours is not uncommon these days.

The battery life on tablets and other portable computing devices is getting much better. Eight to 10+ hours is not uncommon these days. Ports: Look for the latest ports for connecting other peripherals such as USB C.

Look for the latest ports for connecting other peripherals such as USB C. Connectivity: Whether it is WiFi, cellular or both, connectivity is important if you plan on emailing, video conferencing and chatting with your workforce.

In addition to researching online, ask friends, family, and colleagues about their experience on tablets. Getting a firsthand review from real-world users will let you know what to expect exactly. Finally, you don’t have to buy the most expensive tablet, there are budget tablets with some great features. And if you are going to provide tablets for your small business staff, they can be an option.

