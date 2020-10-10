10 Small Shifts That Can Make a Big Impact in Your Marketing Strategy

Improving your marketing doesn’t necessarily require a complete overhaul. Sometimes, small shifts are enough to make a major impact. Some of these changes can come in unexpected places. Here are some suggestions from members of the online small business community.

Use These Metrics to Evaluate Content Marketing Success

Measuring content marketing success can help you determine which tactics are most effective. So how do you determine what’s working and what isn’t? This Content Marketing Institute post by Ann Gynn includes several metrics for marketers to consider.

Own Your Marketing Strategy

If you want to tailor your marketing to your business, it helps to have a dedicated team. But some businesses opt instead to go outside or “rent” their marketing. In this Duct Tape Marketing post, John Jantsch discusses the idea of owning your strategies vs. renting them.

Get More Instagram Followers Organically

Instagram can be a powerful tool for marketing a business. But you need followers to actually get the word out effectively. If you want to grow your following without ads, check out this Moss Media post by Ravi Singh. Then head over to BizSugar to see what the community is saying about the post.

Correctly Position Images in Blog Posts

The visuals you choose for blog posts can make a big impact on your blog’s effectiveness. But it’s not just about choosing the right images. It also matters how you place them. In this Blogging Brute post, Mike Allton goes over how to correctly position images in each post.

Create Better Content with These Tools

The quality of your small business content can go a long way in determining its impact. So how do you make improvements? Luckily, there are tools that can help. Ivan Widjaya shares eight of them in this post on the Biz Penguin blog.

Optimize Your Yelp Presence

Yelp is a popular online platform for consumers to learn about local businesses. So if you’re not leveraging it to reach your goals, you could be missing out. Yelp recently added some new features that could help. Greg Sterling details them in this Search Engine Land post.

Rank Blogs Highly on Google

Google is often the first place customers go when looking for information. So if you use blogging as a marketing strategy, you need it to be easy to find on Google. In this UpCity post, Tarek Mohajer offers tips for ranking blog posts more highly in search results.

Drive Traffic with the Right Hashtags

Hashtags are similar tools to increase the visibility of certain posts on social media. So how do you choose the right ones for your content? In this Pixel Productions post, Ashley Lipman shares a selection of relevant hashtags. And BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

Embrace Online Communities

Many small businesses use social media and blogging for marketing. The crux of these platforms is about surrounding your company with an active community of potential customers. But there are other online communities to consider as well. Suhaib Zaheer explores the power of this tactic in this Small Biz Daily post.

Set the Standard with Your Welcome Emails

When you add someone to your email list, a strong welcome email can set the tone. But many small businesses just send a generic message. If you’re ready to make the most of this opportunity, turn to the experts. This GetResponse post by Pam Neely features quality examples from other brands.

