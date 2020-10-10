10 Ways to Make the Most of Small Business Strategies to Maximize Results

Businesses need a lot of tools and strategies to succeed. But if you’re not maximizing your productivity in each of these areas, you may be spreading your efforts too thin. Make the most of all your business strategies with these tips from members of the online small business community.

Effectively Manage Your Time in Business

There are only 24 hours in a day. So making the most of your time can help your business become more efficient. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling lists ten key principles you can use to make the most of your time.

Make the Most of AI Search Updates

Google is constantly updating its search algorithms and tools as new technology advances. The company recently announced a major update that integrates AI. Roger Montti elaborates on the update and discusses how it affects businesses in this Search Engine Journal post.

Up Your Customer Service Game with Social Media

Social media isn’t just for sharing updates and conversing with others. Businesses can make the most of these tools by using them in customer service. Learn more in this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Then head over to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Improve Your Office Space’s Productivity

Your company’s office space can support your goals. Or it could hinder your work capacity. Luckily, there are things you can do to improve your space. Skylar Ross provides tips for doing just that in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Get the Highest ROI out of Podcasts

Podcasts provide plenty of opportunities for marketers. You could participate in the actual content or even advertise during relevant shows. If you want to make the most of this investment, read this Marketing Land post by Rodric Bradford.

Learn About Shopping Behaviors in 2020

Shopping behaviors change over time. Major cultural shifts can also impact behaviors. So shoppers in 2020 aren’t likely to act exactly like shoppers in 2019. To make the most of your marketing this year, check out this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson for more on 2020 shopping habits.

Get More People to Click on Your Google My Business Listing

You may have a Google My Business Listing. But is it actually making an impact for your business? If you want to get more clicks, read the tips in this 3Bug Media post by Gary Shouldis.

Increase Inbound Conversions with Outbound Marketing

Inbound and outbound marketing both have their place for businesses. In fact, if you want to make the most of these tactics, it may be best to use both together. Learn how one can impact the other in this UpCity post by Briant Wells.

Learn When to Give and When to Take in Business

When running a business, sometimes you need to give to others. But sometimes it’s important to take as well. This Small Biz Tipster post by Ryan Biddulph goes over the pros and cons of each. And BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

Improve Your PR Content Online

Lots of businesses create PR content and distribute it online. But is your content doing much to impact your business? If not, it may be time to step up your efforts. In this Duct Tape Marketing post and podcast, John Jantsch details some tips.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.